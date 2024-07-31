Saturday Night Live Biopic Gets New Title, Release Date

Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night! Jason Reitman’s upcoming Saturday Night Live biopic has finally found its name—Saturday Night—and a release date later this year. In a new report from Deadline, it’s said Saturday Night will hit theaters in October, and could even premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September. The film will officially see release on October 11, the same date the live sketch comedy debuted in 1975.

Saturday Night is said to be based on a true story of an event that took place 90 minutes prior to Saturday Night Live hitting the airwaves nearly 50 years ago. The film should be released right around the same time Saturday Night Live‘s 50th season debuts on NBC and Peacock later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Saturday Night About?

On October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. SNL 1975 is the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of SNL. It depicts the chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, counting down the minutes in real time to the infamous words, ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!’

SNL 1975 is directed and co-written by Jason Reitman, who wrote the script with Gil Kenan. It is based on the duo’s interviews with living cast, scribes and crew about the launch of the show. Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld and Peter Rice serve as producers, while Erica Mills and JoAnn Perritano are executive producers.

The film has a massive ensemble starring Gabriel LaBelle (Lorne Michaels), Cooper Hoffman (Dick Ebersol), Rachel Sennott (Rosie Shuster), Ella Hunt (Gilda Radner), Emily Fairn (Laraine Newman), Kim Matula (Jane Curtin), Dylan O’Brien (Dan Aykroyd), Lamorne Morris (Garrett Morris), Cory Michael Smith (Chevy Chase), Matt Wood (John Belushi), Nicholas Braun (Jim Henson), Tommy Dewey (Michael O’Donoghue), Nicholas Podany (Billy Crystal), Andrew Barth Feldman (Neil Levy), Kaia Gerber (Jacqueline Carlin), Finn Wolfhard, JK Simmons (Milton Berle), Joe Chrest (Herb Sargent), Taylor Gray (Al Franken) Jon Batiste (Billy Preston), Willem Dafoe (David Tebt), Namoi McPherson (Janis Ian), Cahterine Curtin (Joan Carbunkle), and Leander Suleiman (Anne Beatts).