Mayans MC Kills Major Character Ahead of Season 2 Finale

Last week’s episode of Mayans MC was sure to leave fans talking for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the episode contained a massive Sons of Anarchy crossover in the form of beloved original series character Filip “Chibs” Telford, which people were excited about ahead of the episode’s airing. However, the much bigger deal in terms of the story of the show itself was the cliffhanger ending that saw the VMs, a rival motorcycle club, carry out an attack on the Mayans that left the fates of Riz (Antonio Jaramillo) and Coco (Richard Cabral) up in the air. This Tuesday’s episode, “Itzam-Ye,” gave this storyline an even deeper twist and resulted in the death of an important character.

WARNING: Major Mayans MC spoilers are ahead! Continue reading at your own risk…

The attack left Coco with some damage to his face and eyes, potentially resulting in permanent issues with his vision. Those long-term effects remain to be seen but overall, his injuries weren’t life-threatening. Riz had it much worse, however. After being shot multiple times, Riz was left in a coma in the hospital, though doctors said he was expected to recover. This is where things started getting complicated.

Because of the gun deal on the table with the Sons of Anarchy and other Mayans MC charters, the cooler heads in the club thought it was best not to retaliate against the VMs in order to preserve the deal, especially since no one was killed during the attack. Had Riz died, the decision would have been different. In a shocking twist, charter vice president Taza (Raoul Max Trujillo) decided to take things into his own hands. When no one was around, he blocked the breathing tube keeping Riz alive and whispered the words “I’m sorry, brother.”

Riz was soon declared dead, and this changed everything for the club. Club president Bishop (Michael Irby), who was the driving force against retaliation, quickly reversed his decision and declared that they were going to war with the VMs.

This twist sets in motion events that will have an effect on the Mayans for some time, but it also opens up a lot of questions regarding the dynamics within the club. Even in the name of doing what’s right for the club, killing a brother is unheard of, especially when the crime is committed by a respected officer like Taza. His motivation had to be deeper than his desire for the Mayans to attack his former club. If the show is renewed for a third season next year, there will be plenty of issues to work through.

