New ‘Mayans MC’ Promo Teases September Premiere

A brand new Mayans MC promo has been released and it teases the upcoming September premiere date for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff.

While no cast members are shown, the promo is an incredibly complex and stunning visual showing the inner-workings of a motorcycle using computer generation.

It also features a Spanish-language version of the Rolling Stones’ classic song “Paint it Black” set to some incredibly fascinating imagery.

Hold on tight. Mayans M.C. premieres September 4 on FX. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/eEMkug6uh0 — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) July 10, 2018

Sons of Anarchy fans have been getting excited for the premiere of the new series, with many of them taking to social media to share their feelings.

“I just saw the commercial for the SOA spinoff about the Mayans MC and I’m emotional,” one fan commented.

“They’re making a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy called Mayans MC about the Mayan club and I am so excited for it,” someone else said.

The new series will pick up about two years after the events of the Sons of Anarchy series finale and follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes — played by J. D. Pardo — who is a prospect member of the Mayan Motorcycle Club charter located on the California/Mexico border.

A very intelligent man who was once a bright kid with his whole future ahead of him, EZ is now a former convict hellbent on getting revenge against the cartel that he blames for ruining his life.

In addition to Pardo, the series also stars Jacqueline Obradors, Antonio Jaramillo, Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Carla Baratta, and iconic actor Edward James Olmos.

While no series regular actors form Sons of Anarchy are scheduled to appear in the show at this time, one highly notable actor who was a recurring star will. Emilio Rivera will be reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez, the President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter.

As mentioned in the new promo, fans can catch the new series when it debuts on FX on September 4, 2018.