‘Mayans MC’ Releases New Behind-the-Scenes Video: ‘Strength’

A new Mayans MC behind-the-scenes video has been released, and it features one of the series’ cast members showing off some “Mayan strength.”

The clip appears to feature actor Raoul Max Trujillo “training with [a] mace” for his character, “because I realize they’re kind of close to the Mayan war clubs.”

After swinging the large weighted staff around for a while, he breaths heavy and says, “You get a workout.”

Trujillo will be playing a Che ‘Taza’ Romero, Vice presidente of the Mayans MC, Santo Padre Charter, in the Sons of Anarchy spinoff.

The series will pick up about two-and-a-half years following the events of the Sons of Anarchy series finale, and will focus on Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect member in the California/Mexico border chapter of the motorcycle crew.

Series creator Kurt Sutter recently opened up to Deadline about the new show, sharing how the series takes a different approach to storytelling than its predecessor.

“It was more an emotional crisis for Jax than a circumstantial crisis, but my challenge in all this was first of all, how do I differentiate this from Sons, and yet have it be familiar enough,” Sutter said. “How do I transition from one mythology into the next without it feeling derivative.”

“I liked the idea of it being a prospect and having it be almost that Tony Montana thing of starting out at the bottom and then watching the rise,” he added. “Whereas Jax began as a prince, right, and it became about him taking the throne.”

Sutter continues that his biggest challenge was with Jay because he was Hamlet.

“It was, do I do this, do I don’t do that? It was keeping him proactive, so even if what he did was reactive, I had a hero who was constantly in action, despite the emotional crises that came with each circumstance,” Sutter said.

Regarding the “parameters of the new series and the EZ character,” Sutter said that he’s maintained a “loose” understanding of what he “wanted to the show to be.”

“A prospect, a guy that was not from the world. No legacy like there was with Jax. EZ was supposed to have a completely different life,” Sutter added. “He was like the golden boy and that gotten taken away from him.”

Fans can catch all the drama and action when Mayans MC debuts on FX on Sept. 4.