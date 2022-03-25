Mayans M.C. Season 4 Teaser Trailer Released

The Mayans are finally ready to ride again. FX renewed acclaimed , and the new episodes are now making their way to the network. The highly anticipated fourth season of Mayans premieres April 19th, but FX is already starting to ramp up the advertising for the new episodes. This week, the network released a teaser trailer for Mayans Season 4 titled “Battle,” and it’s exactly what it sounds like.

The new Mayans teaser shows the club at war with itself. EZ, Angel, and the rest of the members of the Santo Padre charter are taking the fight to the rest of the club, meeting with fists in the middle of an open road. You can check out the full teaser trailer below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third season of Mayans left the titular motorcycle club in its most difficult and vulnerable position yet. The Santo Padre charter tried to unite several of the other charters under one leader, but the plan backfired, leading to a civil war within the club. That war arrived on the doorstep of Santo Padre in the final minutes of the Season 3 finale, paving the way for an explosive and potentially devastating fourth installment.

JD Pardo stars in Mayans M.C. as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a former golden child that had his collegiate dreams crushed after a stint in prison when he was a teenager. Now a patched member of the Mayans, EZ is on a path that he never planned for. Clayton Cardenas co-stars as EZ’s older brother and fellow Mayan Angel Reyes, with Edward James Olmos playing their father, Felipe.

Mayans M.C. also stars Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas. The series was created by Elgin James and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. After two seasons, Sutter parted ways with the series, though James continues to serve as showrunner.

What do you think of the first teaser for Mayans M.C. Season 4? Are you looking forward to the new episodes? Let us know in the comments!

Mayans M.C. returns to FX on April 19th with a two-episode premiere. New episodes will be available on Hulu the day after they air.