‘Mayans MC’ Teases Season Premiere in New Tweet: ‘Hasta La Muerte’

FX released another poster for Mayans MC, this time displaying a slogan the Mayans live by.

The image features a skull wearing a motorcycle with a snake coiled inside it. “Mayans hasta la muerte,” reads the post. In Spanish, that means “Mayans until death.”

“Your loyalty lies with the club,” reads the caption on Twitter.

FX has stepped up promoting Mayans MC as the September premiere date inches closer. The show made a splash at San Diego Comic-Con, where creators Elgin James and Kurt Sutter showed off scenes from the pilot and spilled details about the show.

Mayans MC begins three years after the events in Sons of Anarchy, and includes Emilio Ramirez reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez.

JD Pardo plays Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, the main character for the series. In the beginning, Reyes’ American dream comes crashing down thanks to cartel violence along the U.S.-Mexico border, so he decides to join the Mayans.

Clayton Cardenas plays Angel, EZ’s brother, who is already a full Mayans member. Edward James Olmos plays his father, Felipe, and Jacqueline Obradors plays his mother, Marisol. Sarah Bolger, Richard Cabral and Danny Pino also star.

“The show takes place in real time, so it’s post-Jax Teller. Three years or so has passed. I’m really protective of that mythology and the way it ended and letting fans — whether they enjoyed it or not — to have that experience and their idea of how that club continued and how those relationships continued,” Sutter told the crowd at SDCC, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Sutter teased several “points of intersection,” where the Mayans world clashes with SAMCRO.

Sutter and James also plan on using a storytelling device never utilized in Sons of Anarchy: the flashback.

“One of the cool things about [Mayans] is we do something we never did on Sons,” Sutter told Deadline before the SDCC panel. “We never had a flashback on Sons, because I felt like it pulled you out of the world. But because of who EZ is, and the way his brain works, it’s organic to this show.”

The show is also different from Sons of Anarchy in that Sons‘ main character, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) was already a member of SAMCRO. Mayans MC starts with EZ trying to get into the charter and rise up the ranks.

“I liked the idea of it being a prospect and having it be almost that Tony Montana thing of starting out at the bottom and then watching the rise. Whereas Jax began as a prince, right, and it became about him taking the throne,” Sutter explained.

The first season of Mayans MC kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 4 on FX.