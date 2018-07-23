‘Mayans MC’ Unleashes F-Bombs in Profanity-Filled First Episode

Mayans MC is getting the opportunity to do something that Sons of Anarchy did not: drop a lot of f-bombs.

When FX debuts Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC in September, fans can expect to hear a lot of profanity, as the network is loosening the reins on the number of f-bombs allowed, series creator Kurt Sutter revealed during Sunday’s panel at San Diego Comic Con. The show will be so profanity-laced that within the first 13 minutes of the premiere episode, which was shown during Sunday’s panel, the f-bomb is dropped four times.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FX is going to let #MayansMC drop some F-bombs. There are at least 4 in the first 13 minutes. 😝 #SDCC2018 pic.twitter.com/ODIAcuxlV4 — TV Guide (@TVGuide) July 22, 2018

“I’m not quite sure where the shift has happened, but there is a lot more freedom in terms of language and we will be able to say ‘f–’ on FX,” Sutter told fans, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I always do a ‘fuck’ inventory at the end of every script and go, ‘Oh, that’s way too much.’”

The use of more profanity is not the only thing that Mayans MC will do that Sons of Anarchy did not. The series, set three years after the death of Sons of Anarchy character Jax Teller, will also include flashbacks.

“One of the cool things about [Mayans] is we do something we never did on Sons. We never had a flashback on Sons, because I felt like it pulled you out of the world. But because of who EZ is, and the way his brain works, it’s organic to this show,” Sutter said.

The new series will follow new Mayans Motorcycle Club recruit EZ Reyes, portrayed by JD Pardo, as he pledges to the pivotal Mayans motorcycle club, which alternated between friend and foe of Sons of Anarchy‘s SAMCRO.

In addition to Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Emilio Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta also star in the series.

Fans caught their first official glimpse of the cast in character during the two-minute long official trailer, which showed the events that led up to EZ’s decision to pledge to the Mayans Motorcycle Club located on the California-Mexico border.

Mayans MC premieres its 10-episode first season Sept. 4 on FX.