Mayfair Witches Adds 3 New Cast Members for Season 2

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches has added three more to its Season 2 cast. During San Diego Comic-Con, AMC’s official social media accounts for their Immortal Universe which consists of Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire shared that Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead), Franka Potente (Run Lola Run), and Ian Pirie (Halo) have all been added to the cast of the series. Mayfair Witches is expected to return for Season 2 in 2025.

Per the announcement, McAuliffe will play Abel Mayfair, Potente will play Annamieke, and Pirie is set to play Ian Mayfair. No additional character descriptions were provided so, at this time, it’s unclear if these characters are original creations for the series or are based on characters from Rice’s novel, The Witching Hour. These are also the latest additions to the cast of Mayfair Witches Season 2. It was previously announced that Mad Men alum Ben Feldman was joining the cast as Sam “Lark” Larkin and earlier this year it was announced that Thora Birch, Ted Levine, and Alyssa Jirrels had all joined the cast. Birch is set to play Gifford Mayfair, described as a self-deprecating tarot card reader and wannabe-bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house. Levine will play Julien Mayfair, the father of Cortland, described as a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the Mayfair family. Jirrels is set to star as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding’s cousin who is a mind reader and blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister, Tessa. Season 2 will also see the return of Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, and Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is Season 2 of Mayfair Witches About?

Here’s how AMC describes Season 2 of Mayfair Witches: “Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Season 2 of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston),” it reads. “She is determined to understand what he has become — human or monster? — and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.”

AMC is Developing a Third Immortal Universe Series

In addition to Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire, AMC has also confirmed that they are developing a possible third series in their Immortal Universe. The series, which is being written and produced by John Lee Hancock, would be centered around the fictional organization known as the Talamasca. The organization is featured prominently in AMC’s Mayfair Witches and also plays a significant role in Rice’s books. Members of the Talamasca are agents who investigate and monitor supernatural beings.

“The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios of AMC Networks said in a statement when the series was first announced last year. “We’re excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice’s works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense.”