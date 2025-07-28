MCU Reveals First Look at Its New Iron Fist (but There’s a Catch)

There’s a new Iron Fist coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month, but they’re actually an old character in the context of Earth-616. We caught a glimpse of Iron Fist in the trailer for the new animated series Eyes of Wakanda. This is an anthology series set in the past, following Wakandan spies and warriors sent out to protect the secret nation’s interests around the globe. The mantle of Iron Fist has been passed down for generations just like that of the Black Panther, so it makes sense for the Wakandans to run into a previous Iron Fist somewhere back in history. This may not be a comeback for Danny Rand (Finn Jones), but it’s a sign that Marvel hasn’t forgotten the Protector of K’un-Lun, at least.

Eyes of Wakanda is a four-episode miniseries premiering on Disney+ on August 1st. It follows agents of Wakanda sent out into the wider world throughout history to protect the nation’s secrecy and retrieve vibranium before it falls into the wrong hands. This historical context should give plenty of room for easter eggs and tie-ins with other aspects of MCU worldbuilding, but for now, Iron Fist is the most prominent one we’ve seen.

The MCU has already tackled Iron Fist in a streaming series released on Netflix, along with the Defenders crossover series. There, Jones plays the most famous iteration of Iron Fist, Danny Rand, the son of an American billionaire and only survivor of his family’s plane crash in the Himalayas. Danny is taken in by the people of K’un-Lun, a secret city that exists between dimensions and is only occasionally accessible from earth. Danny learns martial arts from them and eventually takes up the mantle of the Iron Fist, the warrior chosen to protect K’un-Lun from earth.

It makes sense that these two secretive factions would be suspicious of each other, but so far, we don’t know much about their encounter in Eyes of Wakanda. Fans are happy enough seeing this historical Iron Fist wearing the character’s signature mask, which was used sparingly in the MCU series. Of course, many are also hoping that this appearance will spur more Iron Fist in the MCU going forward.

Hopes are high in other corners of the MCU as well. Daredevil: Born Again has already put several characters from the Defenders era back into play, and Season 2 will feature the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. Many fans are hoping that Danny Rand and Luke Cage could make a comeback sometime soon as well, and this animated cameo can only build excitement for that.

Eyes of Wakanda premieres on August 1st on Disney+. For those interested, Iron First and Defenders are streaming there now as well.