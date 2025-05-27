Marvel’s Black Panther Streaming Series Will Introduce Wakanda’s James Bond (First Look)

Marvel’s upcoming animated series, Eyes of Wakanda, is set to delve into a thrilling spy-espionage narrative, introducing audiences to Wakanda’s own version of James Bond. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner and director Todd Harris, a long-time Marvel Studios storyboard artist, explained that the series will follow the Hatut Zaraze, a clandestine group of Wakandan operatives also known as the “Dogs of War.” These agents are tasked with recovering dangerous Vibranium artifacts that have been dispersed throughout history, starting from an inciting incident at the end of the Western Bronze Age. First look images of the Disney+ series, executive produced by Ryan Coogler, have also been unveiled, offering a glimpse into this previously unexplored corner of Wakandan lore and its historical impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I really liked the idea of everyone’s view of history,” Harris stated. “The story starts off during the end of the Western Bronze Age, and that spark sets off this giant spy-espionage story that reverberates through time…. You get Wakanda-grade James Bond, and sometimes a Jane Bond, with the backdrop of all the awesomeness that is Wakanda.” This paints a picture of thrilling, cloak-and-dagger adventures featuring highly skilled Wakandan agents, both male and female, operating across diverse historical settings.

“The story is about the Hatut Zaraze, which translates as ‘Dogs of War’ in the Wakandan language, a spy division tasked with recovering Vibranium artifacts from Wakanda’s enemies, Harris further explained. “When an inciting incident releases some of these things into the wild, they’ve got to, in a very hush-hush kind of way, make sure that these things don’t turn into a bigger problem. We saw what happened when one disc got into the hands of one Super Soldier — it changed the course of the world,” Harris continued, with a direct allusion to Captain America’s Vibranium shield.

Eyes of Wakanda combines “the interconnectivity of Marvel with the interconnectivity of history along with the interconnectivity of the human story,” Harris elaborated. This framework suggests a series that will not only expand the lore of Wakanda but also tie its secret history into the broader MCU and resonate with universal human themes. Harris also mentioned the series will be “anthology adjacent,” indicating a collection of stories across different time periods that weave together a larger, continuous narrative. He further highlighted the creative ambition of the Marvel animated series, noting, “They let me go hog wild.”

The Hatut Zaraze’s Comic Roots and MCU Future

Originating in Marvel Comics, the Hatut Zaraze were created by writer Christopher Priest and artist Mark Texeira, debuting in Black Panther Vol. 3 #4. They functioned as Wakanda’s secret police, a ruthless and efficient force eliminating threats to the nation, often operating outside conventional laws. Led by the White Wolf, T’Chaka’s adopted son, they were known for their loyalty and brutal methods. T’Challa eventually disbanded the Hatut Zaraze due to their extreme tactics, though they later resurfaced as mercenaries while still holding some allegiance to Wakanda. Their distinctive appearance, usually involving white, lion-themed attire made from Vibranium microweave, made them visually memorable.

Eyes of Wakanda will reinterpret the Hatut Zaraze for Earth-616, the main MCU continuity the show is confirmed to inhabit. Harris’s description of them as a “CIA-like defense group” recovering artifacts across time suggests a shift towards external espionage rather than solely internal enforcement, aligning more closely with the “Wakanda-grade James Bond” motif. This means a portrayal that emphasizes their skill and dedication to protecting Wakanda from external threats, likely downplaying some of their more controversial comic book elements.

Eyes of Wakanda will premiere on August 6th, exclusively on Disney+.

How do you think Eyes of Wakanda will portray the Hatut Zaraze compared to their comic book origins?