7 Most Brutal Superhero TV Shows Ever Made

Every month seems to bring new superhero productions or announcements, and we’re not complaining about it. While the superhero fatigue may be real, the variety of shows out there means that there’s something for everyone. Looking for an animated series full of hope and joy? We’ve got you covered. Or is a dark dystopian more your thing? Good news! There are plenty of those. Then there are the superhero stories completely unafraid to get a bit darker, diving into the sheer brutality of superhero life. Realistically, this side of superhero life makes complete sense, even as we’re consistently shocked by the horrors that play out upon the screen.

Brutal superhero stories have been around for years, but it seems they’ve been gaining popularity lately. This may be related to previous success stories, including more brutal film adaptations like Watchmen and Sin City. There’s no denying that a few of the top superhero shows at the moment are also leaning into the brutal side of superhero stories, so perhaps society is in that mood at the moment.

1) The Boys

When people think of brutal or unhinged superhero shows, the first one that comes up is likely The Boys, and there’s good reason for that. Based on the comic series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show portrays a world in which superheroes have become celebrities. It probably isn’t hard to imagine how quickly that would corrupt even those with the best of spirits. The Boys is intensely satirical and dark, and more than a few episodes have made the news for their surprisingly brutal tone or twists.

The story is about a world where superheroes are real, and there’s one recognized organization, Vought International, that employs the most famous heroes around. These heroes in question are arrogant, corrupt, and don’t have much cause to care about collateral damage. Viewers of the show know exactly how far down the rabbit hole that kind of story can go, and many twists are waiting for newer fans.

Currently, there are four seasons of The Boys available, with the fifth and final season being on the way. The show has inspired a few spin-offs, including Seven on 7, Diabolical, and Gen V. The latter of which is just as brutal and heavy-hitting as its predecessor. The Boys has a massive cast, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, and many other talented actors.

The Boys is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Invincible

Prime Video

Invincible may be the only animated series on this list, but don’t let that fool you. Invincible is easily one of the most brutal and graphic superhero shows around, as it refuses to pull punches and instead portrays a visceral look into superhero life. Based on the comic series created by Robert Kirkman, Amazon Prime Video made the right call by keeping it animated. The story follows young Mark Grayson, one of the newest superheroes to hit the scene. Mark always anticipated inheriting his powers, thanks to his dad, but it’s safe to say he did not expect what was coming.

Invincible combines coming-of-age with superheroism to brutal effect, making it one of the most standout series of its generation. The first season of Invincible blew fans out of the water. Admittedly, there has been some criticism for later seasons, mainly revolving around the animation quality. That said, both the show and comic have countless heavy-hitting scenes that will haunt your dreams. Stars of Invincible include Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J. K. Simmons.

Invincible is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Daredevil

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

We may be cheating a little bit by including Daredevil here, as both the Netflix series and Disney+ series are equally brutal. The Netflix series threw Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) into Hell’s Kitchen, and the show certainly earned its R-Rating. The Netflix run lasted three seasons, and it was such a hit that fans probably would never have accepted any other version of Matt/Daredevil. Thus, when Daredevil: Born Again was in the making, most of the cast stayed the same. Like its predecessor, Daredevil: Born Again didn’t pull punches, and while there’s only one season currently available, it’s already left its mark. Naturally, fans are eagerly awaiting more in the upcoming season.

Both Daredevil series introduced classic villains, starting with the infamous Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and making their way to Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), though more will certainly be on the way. The show has consistently found ways to amaze and shock its viewers, including one particular death that the fans will quite possibly never get over.

Daredevil & Daredevil: Born Again are available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

4) The Punisher

The Punisher is yet another series to hail from Marvel and Netflix’s partnership. The story follows Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), a Marine turned brutal antihero following the death of his family. His first on-screen appearance is actually within Daredevil‘s series, though he would later get two seasons of his own.

Frank Castle dances the line between good and evil. He tackles the criminals within the city, but his stance has always been to get criminals off the streets—permanently. His transformation into The Punisher began as a quest for vengeance, but it’s since transformed into something else. His solo show had the character digging into systematic criminal networks to get to the head of the problem. Cutting of the head of the snake and all that.

The Punisher was created by Steve Lightfoot and stars Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ben Barnes, and dozens of other actors. The Punisher is currently set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) through Daredevil: Born Again and possibly beyond.

The Punisher is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

5) Watchmen

Image courtesy of Paramount Television

Watchmen is a superhero series based on the beloved comic series created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. Given the success of the film adaptation, we probably should have seen a TV show coming. The show was created for HBO, and it wasn’t afraid to make creative changes to the core content or premise. Thus, characters have walked across the screen that never appeared in the comics, allowing for more surprises along the way. Most fans agree that it was better for the show to be a sequel instead of a reboot.

The story is set in a world where vigilantes are not exactly legal, but they’re commonplace; common enough for the police to have dedicated task forces against them. There’s only one season of Watchmen available, though the sheer number of awards should probably give some idea of what waits for you. Watchmen had a massive ensemble cast, including Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, and many others.

Watchmen is available to stream on HBO MAX.

6) Jessica Jones

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Marvel and Netflix worked together to bring Jessica Jones to the small screen, and it did not shy away from some of her more brutal storytelling elements. The show ran for three seasons, and recently, fans have been given hope that the character will be making her return on Disney+.

Created by Melissa Rosenberg and starring Krysten Ritter, Rachel Taylor, Eka Darville, and Carrie-Anne Moss, the show is as heavy-hitting as fans could have ever hoped for. The story follows the titular Jessica Jones, a superpowered individual who once had high hopes of becoming a superhero. She’s since given up that dream, becoming a private investigator instead. Her series directly tackles many complex subjects and themes, including PTSD, abuse, addiction, and more.

The first season directly tackles one of Jessica Jones‘ most famous antagonists: the Purple Man. Portrayed by David Tennant, the Purple Man is a terrifying villain capable of controlling those around him. Later seasons tackle Jessica’s family life, serial killers, and other darker concerns.

Jessica Jones is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

7) Preacher

Image courtesy of Point Grey Pictures.

Preacher is a supernatural superhero story with a few darker twists. The story follows Jessie Custer, a Preacher turned supernatural powerhouse. He’s a hard-drinking and self-critical character determined to track down angels, demons, and other supernatural entities. Along for the ride are Tulip (ex-girlfriend with a love of guns) and Cassidy (vampire turned ally).

Jessie Custer’s story does not have a happy beginning, and that should probably set the tone for this series. It’s heavy, dark, and unafraid to show the worst sides of both inhuman creatures and humanity. Along the way, it explores faith, humanity, corruption, addiction, and many other poignant themes. On the bright side, this opens the door to some pretty unforgettable action sequences, proving that you can have the best of both worlds.

Preacher is based on the comic series created by Garth Ennis and Steven Dillon. The show was created by Sam Catlin, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen. Preacher stars Dominic Cooper, Joseph Gilgun, Ruth Negga, Lucy Griffiths, and dozens of other actors. It ran for a total of four seasons.

Preacher is available to stream on Sling TV, AMC+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.