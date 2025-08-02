All 6 MCU Shows Releasing After Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Studios is having itself a whale of a summer. Thunderbolts* hit theaters in May, kicking off the blockbuster season and introducing the world to a new team of Avengers. Most of the discourse surrounded the film’s post-credits scene, which featured a tease for the Fantastic Four. Of course, Marvel’s First Family just recently made its Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which goes out of its way to set the stage for the events of Avengers: Doomsday. However, it’s easy to forget that Marvel Studios also has a presence on the small screen, releasing several TV shows each year to expand the ever-growing franchise.

2025 has seen Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil: Born Again, and Ironheart all hit the Disney+ streaming platform. While those shows had their moments, none of them have the highs that Eyes of Wakanda does, as it touches on the rich history of the fictional African nation. Here are all the MCU shows releasing after Eyes of Wakanda that hope to keep the momentum going.

1) Marvel Zombies

Zombies are all the rage these days, with a series like The Walking Dead becoming so popular that it has several spinoffs. Well, Marvel Studios is ready to dive into the undead pool with Marvel Zombies, an animated series that will pick up after the events of What If…? Season 1, Episode 5, “What If… Zombies?!.” Several major MCU heroes will be around to fight the zombie threat when it arrives in October 2025, including Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, and Ms. Marvel.

2) Wonder Man

Marvel Studios will take a break from releasing animated shows in December 2025, when Wonder Man lands on Disney+. The series will follow actor Simon Williams as he lands his dream role as a superhero. He won’t have to carry the burden alone, though, because he will have a veteran performer, Trevor Slattery, best known for posing as the Mandarin in Iron Man 3, serving as his mentor. Daniel Destin Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is behind the camera for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, co-created Wonder Man with Andrew Guest.

3) Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Cliffhangers are never fun, but Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 earns its action-packed ending. Things will start to be resolved in the show’s sophomore outing, which is set to arrive in March 2026. Matt Murdock is putting together an army to fight back against Mayor Wilson Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force, and Jessica Jones will be one of his first recruits. While Krysten Ritter is the only former Netflix actor confirmed to make their MCU debut in Born Again Season 2, there are sure to be more surprises on the way.

4) Vision Quest

The most mysterious show on Marvel Studios’ slate is Vision Quest, which will follow White Vision after he leaves Westview behind at the end of WandaVision. Releasing in 2026, not much is known about the series’ story, but it will feature a familiar face in James Spader’s Ultron. It remains to be seen how the Avengers villain returns from the dead, but stranger things have happened in the MCU.

5) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

The big-screen Peter Parker is going to be busy fighting the Hulk and the Punisher in 2026, leaving plenty of room for his animated counterpart to fight more traditional Spider-Man villains. The second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is sure to focus on Norman Osborn’s growing disdain for the titular hero, but it’s not going to be easy for the bad guy to get a win. Animated New York City is home to countless heroes, who are all more than happy to help Spider-Man with his problems.

6) X-Men ’97 Season 2

After a stellar first season, which saw emotional moments like Gambit’s death and the titular mutant team’s disappearance, X-Men ’97 will return for a second outing. While the next outing doesn’t have a release date yet, it’s sure to pick up right after the events of Season 1’s action-packed finale, which features two different versions of Apocalypse. The villain hasn’t played all his cards yet, but he’s not going to take it easy on the X-Men.

Have you watched Eyes of Wakanda yet? Which of these MCU shows are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below!