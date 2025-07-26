All 6 MCU TV Shows Releasing After Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is hitting its stride on the big screen again. After Captain America: Brave New World was met with a middling reception, Thunderbolts* blew the door off the hinges by telling the emotional story of a group of anti-heroes who are struggling to find their place in the world. The critical success of Thunderbolts* made many hopeful that Marvel Studios’ next film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, would keep the momentum going, and all signs point to that being the case. The early reactions to the film are overwhelmingly positive, and with it set to do well at the box office, it’s hard to argue with the idea that the MCU is back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After First Steps hits theaters, though, it’s going to be quite a while until another Marvel Studios movie releases. Thankfully, the MCU also has its fair share of TV shows in the works that will hold fans over until Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

1) Eyes of Wakanda

Once the hype around First Steps starts to die down in August, the animated series Eyes of Wakanda will drop on Disney+. The director of the two Black Panther films, Ryan Coogler, is producing the project, which was created by Todd Harris, a talented artist who has worked on various Marvel Studios projects.

Eyes of Wakanda will focus on members of the Hatut Zaraze, aka the War Dogs, as they go on dangerous missions to retrieve vibranium from those who wish to use it for evil. Since it’s an anthology series, each episode is going to take place in a different time period.

2) Marvel Zombies

Just in time for Halloween, Marvel Studios is turning the horror meter up to eleven in Marvel Zombies. Zeb Wells is the creator of the animated series, which will feature several notable MCU actors reprising their comic book roles, including Simu Liu, Iman Vellani, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, and Elizabeth Olsen.

Marvel Zombies is a spinoff of the popular What If…? episode “What If… Zombies?!” that imagines a world where some of the MCU’s biggest names return from the dead as monsters. While little is known about the series’ story, it’s sure to be full of as many scares as the comic book it’s named after.

3) Wonder Man

The first live-action offering in a post-First Steps world will be Wonder Man, which drops its first episode in December. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Daniel Destin Cretton helped create the series alongside Andrew Guest, who will serve as showrunner.

Wonder Man tells the story of Simon Williams, an actor who’s trying to make it big in Hollywood. He’s in need of a mentor, so he makes friends with Trevor Slattery, the man who played the part of the Mandarin for A.I.M. in Iron Man 3. It won’t all be smooth sailing for Williams, though, as he has an evil brother who’s sure to make trouble for him.

4) Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The creative overhaul that took place during production of the first season of Daredevil: Born Again is evident in the final product. The show’s tone is all over the place, and it feels like it doesn’t want to embrace the past until the very end. Well, none of that should be an issue in Season 2 because the creative team is set and filming is already underway.

Born Again Season 2 will focus on Daredevil’s quest to take his city back from Wilson Fisk. New York City’s new mayor is cracking down on vigilantes and giving the cops carte blanche on the streets. Fortunately, Matt Murdock won’t be alone because Jessica Jones is ready to make her official MCU debut in Born Again‘s next outing.

5) Vision Quest

The most mysterious show on Marvel Studios’ upcoming slate is Vision Quest, a spinoff of WandaVision that will focus on the White Vision that escapes Westview at the end of the 2021 series. 12 Monkeys co-creator Terry Matalas is the showrunner and will reunite with some of his former collaborators on the Disney+ show.

It’s impossible to guess where Vision Quest will take its titular character, but he’s going to run into a few familiar faces. James Spader is returning as Ultron for the first time since 2015, and Emily Hampshire will play a real-life version of Tony Stark’s AI E.D.I.T.H.

6) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

While Peter Parker is busy fighting some threat with the Punisher on the big screen, another version of the hero will be dealing with his own set of problems on the small one. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will return in 2026, with Jeff Trammell sticking around as showrunner and head writer.

Spider-Man isn’t going to have an easier time in Season 2 than he did in Season 1, as his arch-enemy, Norman Osborn, is still looking for a way to bring him down. Other villains are sure to stir up trouble around NYC, which is why it’s nice that Peter has allies he can count on, like Daredevil and Doctor Strange.

Which of the upcoming MCU TV shows are you most looking forward to? Which one do you think will be the best? Let us know in the comments below!