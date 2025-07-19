Fantastic Four First Reactions Praise Film’s Epic Visuals, Performances

This month’s epic superhero combo started with DC’s Superman, and soon the second punch will land with Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps. Reviews for the hotly anticipated film are now starting to fly in, and the overall sentiment seems to be quite positive. Standout elements drawing praise are the film’s visual effects, especially in terms of Galactus, who is also a high point in many reviews. The other major standout is the family dynamic between all four heroes, though Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm is especially highlighted as one of the film’s biggest strengths.

ComicBook’s Chris Killian wrote, “Fantastic Four friggin’ rocks! More than any Marvel movie before it, F4 feels like Jack Kirby’s imagination brought to life on the big screen. Between this and Superman, 2025 might go down as the year movies finally embrace the wonderful weirdness of comic books. I had my doubts going in about some of the cast, but the team chemistry works and they really do gel by the end. Go watch it in IMAX to feel Ralph Ineson’s Galactus voice vibrate in your bones. Also, the retro-futuristic world Shakman has put together here is stunning.”

Killian did have one issue though, adding, “I have but one gripe. Like Superman, there are some rough CGI baby moments that might give you nightmares. I don’t know why babies seem to be so tough for animators to get right but I’d almost prefer the actors just wrap a football in a blanket and pretend it’s a baby.”

The Movie Podcast’s Anthony Gagliardi also praised the family dynamic, and gave a special shoutout to Ben Grimm. Gagliardi wrote, “#TheFantasticFour is SIMPLY FANTASTIC! Marvel’s first family shines with chemistry & charisma Stan Lee would be proud of. Visually incredible, the FF dazzle from start to finish. Ben Grimm brings the heart. Silver Surfer is perfection. Matt Shakman delivers one of Marvel’s best.”

The Movie Podcast’s Daniel Baptista declares this as the definitive take on the Fantastic Four, writing, “#TheFantasticFour: First Steps is INSPIRING and the DEFINITIVE take on Marvel’s First Family. Matt Shakman redefines a new era of Marvel with an adventure that is a COSMIC STORM OF IMAGINATION and a future foundation for the MCU to build upon. It’s a film proudly rooted in the comics and the spirit of the 1960s, brought to life through gorgeous visuals and incredible performances. Michael Giacchino’s score is triumphant and easily his best work in the MCU.”

Brian of Brian Long Films said the film blew his socks off in IMAX, writing, “I came in tempered but #FantasticFour is truly a return to form for the MCU, the opening minutes blew my socks off in IMAX. Gardner’s & Quinn’s work stood out to me the most. Galactus gives this film real stakes and his presence is felt even off screen, incredible miniature work!”

Discussing Film’s Andrew J. Salazar highlighted the focus on family and each member of the team getting their time to shine. Salazar wrote, “#FantasticFour is a story about family above all else, where each member of the team is equally important. No one is underserved; the movie excels when fleshing out the various bonds between Pedro, Vanessa, Ebon, & Joseph. The retro ’60s aesthetic works on all fronts.”

Matt Neglia of the Next Best Picture Podcast says the film lives up to the family’s name, writing, “Many will say THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS is fantastic, and they’ll be right for several reasons. The four main cast members are excellent, Michael Giacchino’s lively score is instantly memorable, and the ‘60s retro-futuristic production design & dynamic visual effects are a delightful treat rather than an eyesore. The story’s focus on the theme of family can feel a bit overdone at this point in the MCU, and the villains aren’t the most compelling, but the cast does a lot of the heavy-lifting to make you deeply care about these characters, their relationships & the end-of-the-world stakes they face. Combined with Matt Shakman’s snappy, confident storytelling, this is an intriguing & satisfying first step for Marvel’s new team (easily the best depiction of this quartet on-screen to date) as the MCU continues to regain control of the ship & steer it closer to Doomsday.”

Screen Rant’s Ash Crossan praised Vanessa Kirby’s work in the film, writing, “#FantasticFour is visually stunning, stylish, self-contained, and easy to jump into. I had such a good time with this one. The retrofuturism is such a snack. My stand out is Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm babe I will die for you, you are perfect.”

More reviews will likely start to come in soon, but based on these early impressions, are you excited for Fantastic Four: First Steps? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Fantastic Four and Marvel with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!