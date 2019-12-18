Meghan McCain Comparing Herself to Daenerys in Game of Thrones Goes Viral

As one of the most popular characters in Game of Thrones, it’s not surprise that a lot of people like compare themselves to Daenerys Targaryen. She’s powerful, beautiful, and she has dragons. She’s cool. However, The View host Meghan McCain’s comparison of herself to the Mother of Dragons has gone viral on social media — and maybe not in the way McCain intended it to.

On Tuesday, McCain posted a GIF featuring Daenerys (played by Emilia Clarke in the HBO series) with the caption “Good morning – to all the fellow conservative ‘girls’ who won’t be quiet.” The post came a day after McCain got in a heated on-air discussion with fellow host Whoopi Goldberg. You can check it out below.

Good morning – to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

However, while the post was likely meant to be a form of standing up against “haters,” many Twitter users soon began chiming in pointing out some of the issues with McCain using the GIF. Many pointed out that Daenerys might not be the best role model to compare herself to considering how the character’s story ended on Game of Thrones — specifically the whole becoming paranoid and burning down a city thing. Others suggested that maybe the comparison was fitting, noting that both Daenerys and McCain have their perceived power and platform as a result of privilege with many calling her position “unearned”. Still others didn’t comment directly on the choice of GIF but, instead, shared their opinion the heated discussion.

This isn’t the first time that Game of Thrones-related imagery has been used in political conversation by a public figure. President Donald Trump has also used it previously, though in his case it was more the appropriation of the logo style in a tweeted photo earlier this year declaring things to be “Game Over” regarding the Mueller report. That tweet wasn’t the first time Trump had utilized the Game of Thrones imagery on social media, either, having previously used the same font to proclaim that “sanctions are coming”. In the case of Trump’s usage, HBO noted that while they understood the enthusiasm, the preferred their intellectual property not be used for political purposes.

