Michael Beach Teases "Fantastic" Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, Reflects on Jeremy Renner's Return

Michael Beach is back for round three with Mayor of Kingstown. The veteran actor joined the Paramount+ production as Captain Kareem Moore, appearing in the Jeremy Renner-led series' pilot episode and going on to sporadically factor into the back half of the first season. Beach's role became more pronounced in the sophomore season, and that momentum continues going into Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

"I think as a production, they're finding more things to do with these other characters," Beach told ComicBook when asked what has changed the most over the course of the three seasons. "Obviously it's show and we follow Mike (Renner), but I think over the seasons, particularly Season 3, you delve a lot more into some other characters' personal stories and how they're affected by Kingstown in general."

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 aired its finale in March 2023, just four months before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes swept Hollywood. While those holdouts forced dozens of blockbuster productions to be delayed, Mayor of Kingstown was about to shoot its third installment without a hiccup after the strikes were resolved.

"Obviously it affected other productions and couple that I was on, but Mayor of Kingstown, I think they were ready," Beach detailed. "I think the budget was cut a little bit, but I got to tell you, this season was very, very smooth. The writing is fantastic and everyone was so happy to be back."

Those enthusiastic about returning included Mayor of Kingstown's leading man Jeremy Renner. Renner has been performing with a new lease on life ever since his near-fatal snowplow accident in January 2023.

"We didn't see each other on our first days of being on the set, but the first day that we did see each other, it was great," Beach reflected on reuniting with Renner on Mayor of Kingstown Season 3. "Obviously, like many others had all these questions. Are you okay? Is everything good? He is so open to talking about everything because it's so profound for him.

"He literally died, which I didn't know. He told me a lot of details about what he went through and how it's, I don't know if changed him is the right word, because he was always a pretty cool guy, but he just is so grateful that he's here. He's excited that he can still work. He just seems to be a lot more appreciative of life in general. It was a good day. It was good to see him. He's excited, he's happy. He kept saying throughout the production that each week keeps getting better and better and he's stronger and stronger."

Renner's recovery is good news for the future of Mayor of Kingstown. While the series has not yet been renewed for a fourth season, Beach teased that there is reason to believe there is more to explore in the Michigan-based town.

"I really think they're open," Beach teased. "I mean, I've been told certain things that give me hope that there'll be a Season 4."

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 premieres on Sunday, June 2nd on Paramount+.