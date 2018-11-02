ABC to Air Mickey Mouse 90th Birthday Special

Disney D23 has released a new promo for Mickey’s 90th Spectacular, a two-hour primetime special airing on ABC Sunday in celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary.

Mickey Mouse gives us ALL the feels 😊😋😍 Tune in THIS SUNDAY, November 4 at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork to celebrate Mickey's big anniversary 🎉 #Mickey90

“Mickey Mouse makes me feel happy, makes me feel like everything is going to be alright. He’s the eternal optimist,” says Disney CEO Bob Iger in the video, which features appearances from Todd Stashwick (Disney Channel’s Kim Possible), Mara Lynne Robinson and Michael Fishman (ABC’s The Conners), and original Mouseketeers Sharon Baird and Bobby Burgess.

The special honoring Walt Disney’s most famous creation will feature star-studded musical performances, moving tributes and never-before-seen short films, headlined by celebrity and superstar musical guests.

Mickey’s 90th Spectacular will feature appearances by members of the Disney family, including Frozen stars Kristen Bell and Josh Gad, Sofia Carson (Descendants), Sarah Hyland (Modern Family), Miles Brown (black-ish), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), and Sage Steele (ESPN’s SportsCenter).

Other special guests include Tony Hale (Arrested Development), Skylar Astin and Anna Camp (the Pitch Perfect franchise), and Bob Iger.

Musical guests include Luis Fonsi, Tori Kelly, Josh Groban, and NCT 127, who will perform popular hit “Regular.” Special performances by Leslie Odom Jr., Meghan Trainor and Zac Brown Band will see the popular artists pay tribute to classic Disney hits.

Odom is set to perform “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Disney’s 1940 classic Pinocchio, while Trainor tackles Randy Newman’s Toy Story theme song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” followed by Zac Brown Band’s rendition of “Bare Necessities” from Disney’s 1967 animated classic The Jungle Book.

“I’m delighted to be working on this magical event,” said director and producer Don Mischer. “Walt Disney was a major influence in my early life and actually inspired me to pursue my life’s work in television.”

Added executive producers Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare, “It’s remarkable how strongly Mickey Mouse connects with people around the world, and it’s an honor for us to help celebrate such a beloved global icon.”

Walt Disney Home Entertainment recently debuted Celebrating Mickey on Blu-ray, collecting 13 animated shorts from Mickey’s 90-year history since first debuting in Steamboat Willie on November 18, 1928.

Mickey’s 90th Spectacular premieres Sunday, November 4 at 8|7c on ABC.