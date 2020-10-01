Mickey Mouse Funhouse Animated Series Headed to Disney Junior

✖

Mickey Mouse and his friends are about to captivate a whole new audience. On Thursday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Disney Junior has greenlit Mickey Mouse Funhouse, a new animated series that is set to debut on the channel in 2021. Funhouse will feature Mickey alongside Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto in "a whimsical animated series for preschoolers and their families." The series, which is geared for children ages 2-7 and their families, sets out to teach "imaginative play, encourage wish fulfillment and impart age-appropriate social and emotional lessons about friendship, creativity, and ingenuity."

(Photo: Disney Junior)

In addition to the roster of established characters, Funhouse will also introduce Funny, an "enchanted talking playhouse who leads the Sensational Six on imaginative adventures."

"Preschoolers around the world love Mickey Mouse and friends, and we are eager to showcase these beloved characters as they are transported to magical new destinations in each episode, encouraging kids to expand their own worlds using their imaginations," Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vp original programming, and general manager at Disney Junior, said in a statement. "We can't wait for our young audience to meet Funny, who is a dynamic and playful addition to the treasured world of Mickey Mouse."

The series, which hails from Disney Television Animation. is the latest animated Mickey Mouse series to join Disney Junior, with Mickey and the Roadster Racers and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. While the cast for the series has yet to officially be announced, it's safe to assume that it will include some of the long-running voice actors for the characters.

Three Roadster Racers alums will be involved in the series, with Phil Weinstein serving as executive producer, Thomas Hart serving as co-executive producer and supervising story editor, and Mark Drop is story editor. The crew on the series will also include Alan Bodner (Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure) as art director, and Beau Black (The Lion Guard) as the series composer, who and will co-write the original songs with Loren Hoskins (Jake and the Never Land Pirates).

