Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Star Emilio Estevez Turned Down Many Reboot Ideas Until the Disney+ Series

Emilio Esteves revealed why he turned down so many reboot efforts until Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The Disney+ series is out in the wild and a lot of fans got a kick out of seeing Gordon Bombay back in the fold. The beloved actor talked to Entertainment Weekly about the long road back to the rink. In the conversation, it's revealed that Game Changers was only the latest iteration of a reboot effort. Steven Bril kept trying to appeal to Estevez, but to no avail. But, when the script was up to snuff, the actor decided to give it a shot. The darkness of Bombay as a bit of a loaner and outcast helped seal the deal. However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the former Ducks coach. There’s an entirely new generation of players that are going to need this sage gems of wisdom one way or another. It also doesn’t hurt that fans have been clamoring for a revival of some kind for years now.

"I didn't really see where they were going to go with Bombay, I sort of thought we had played him out,” he admitted. “Steven and the writers started talking to me about this idea that Bombay has been hiding out, that hockey hasn't been good to him in the last couple of decades, that he's this guy who's living on the outskirts of town and not really engaging with people. He's not married. He doesn't have any kids. He's a bit of a mystery in terms of where he's been. But it wasn't a good place; it was a much darker place than the last time we saw Bombay. And that appealed to me."

"Over the years, there have been a lot of reunions, whether it was through the Anaheim Ducks or various charities,” Estevez explained Famously, I have rejected all of those, whether it's a reunion for Breakfast Club or The Outsiders or St. Elmo's Fire or Young Guns, all of them.”

He continued, ”Fortunately I've been able to have starred in movies that have stood the test of time and have a long shelf life, so a lot of folks have wanted to see reunions of where are they now. So on one hand, it's a blessing to have been involved in that but on the other hand, it's like, I rarely, if ever, participate. So to come back do a Mighty Ducks reunion with replaying this role was a big step."

