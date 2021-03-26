The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Is Now Streaming on Disney+

✖

While a lot of attention will be placed on the new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this weekend, don't forget that the new installment of Marvel's hit series isn't the only original debuting on Disney+. The popular streaming service set Friday as the series premiere of the new reboot of the beloved Mighty Ducks franchise, with the new project taking place in the present day. The new show is called The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and it's finally available to stream on Disney+.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers takes place nearly 30 years after the original Mighty Ducks film, and it begins by revealing that the Ducks organization we know and love has grown to become a powerhouse of pee-wee hockey. They're no longer the underdogs. Every kid wants to be a member of the Ducks, but the program is taken entirely too seriously for young kids, so the mother of a kid who was cut from the team decides to start a new one.

This is where Coach Gordon Bombay comes in. He doesn't step in to coach the new team, as he has sworn off hockey in the years since we last saw him, but he does own the ice rink there the team practices.

Emilio Estevez returns to once again play Coach Bombay in Game Changers, and he's joined by Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham. The series also stars Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayan Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

Like the Marvel and Star Wars shows that have been released on Disney+, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will be a weekly series. Friday marks the first of ten episodes in the first season, with subsequent episodes being released each week that follows.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Estevez said in a statement late last year. "And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

