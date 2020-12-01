Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Down In Tears Over Disrespectful Fan Encounter

✖

Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Godzilla: King of the Monsters star Millie Bobby Brown is feeling "disrespected" after an interaction with a fan left her uneasy. The 16-year-old actress found herself in tears when opening up about the public harassment she was subjected to while simply trying to go out Christmas shopping. Brown recounted the exchange on her Instagram story, where she got quite candid about what she had experienced and it ultimately lead to the actress breaking into tears, which some of Brown's fans believe is at the root of why she deleted her account on TikTok.

"I just went shopping with my mom for Christmas," the story starts. There, a fan recognized her. "She said, ‘Can I take a video of you?' I said, ‘Um, no.' But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It's not like of the both of us. Of me," Brown recalls on her story. "I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be."

"I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?' She said, 'So, i can't take a video of a human being?' No! Not when I said, 'No!'"

Sharing the story was clearly not easy for the actress as she shared a request for decency and respect. "It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful," Brown explains. "I'm still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming... Where are my rights to say, 'No?' I will take a picture with you but when you push the boundary and you try and fight me on it, I have my rights to say, 'No.'"

Ultimately: "You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do," Brown declares "It's just manners." Brown's video has since expired from her Instagram story but can be seen in the tweet which screen recorded it below.

millie bobby brown just posted on her instastory talking about how once again people forget that celebrities ARE human beings. no matter who they are you have to respect them and be kind, making someone uncomfortable it’s not cool. pic.twitter.com/76y1gEafmY — thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) November 30, 2020

Many of Brown's fans online believe such encounters with fans the reason why Brown decided to delete her TikTok account, though Brown has not indicated this to be the case.

The official Twitter account for the writers of Stranger Things has since come out in support of brown, sending a message requesting similar kindness and compassion which Brown is ultimately seeking.

Be kind to others. Find compassion. Wear a mask. All those things cost zero dollars and take zero energy. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 30, 2020

Be nice and considerate of other people. "All those things cost zero dollars and take zero energy."

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)