Netflix Releases Mindhunter Season 2 Key Art

Earlier today, Netflix released the full trailer for Mindhunter season 2 and now, the streaming service has also released key art from the eagerly anticipated return of the series that examines the history of the FBIs Behavioral Science Unit promising even further exploration of the minds and motives of serial killers — and those who hunt them.

The key art features the series three main players, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), Bill Tench (Hold McCallany), and Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) in a Rorschach Test style pattern with an image of an African American child in the center — a nod to the crimes that will bill a major focus of the show’s second season. You can check out the key art below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mindhunter season 2 is set to explore the infamous Atlanta child murders which took place between 1979 and 1981. During that two-year period at least 28 children, adolescents, and adults were murdered. Atlanta native Wayne Williams, who was 23 at the time of the last murder, is suspected of the murders but while he was arrested, tried, and convicted of two of the adult murders during the time frame — and is currently serving two consecutive life terms for those convictions — Williams has never been charged in any of the other cases. While many of the cases have been attributed to Williams, he continues to maintain his innocence to this day and, in March 2019 the Atlanta police reopened the cases on the order of mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, hoping to use more advanced technology than what was available previously to solve the murders.

From the looks of things in the Mindhunter trailer, the series’ focus will be on the efforts to catch the killer with the specific real-life clash between Atlanta law enforcement and FBI theories on the killings. Specifically, the trailer hints at how law enforcement believed the killings to be a hate-crime perpetrated by the KKK while the Ford’s investigation points to a more disturbing conclusion that the killer is part of the community.

“[The FBI] are the last guys in, they’re trying to help out something that has its own momentum and politics,” co-producer David Fincher said during a recent appearance on KCRW’s The Treatment podcast. “It’s a divided battlefield. They’re coming in to throw this federal umbrella over everything to make everyone feel OK about sharing information.”

Mindhunter season 2 premieres on August 16th on Netflix.