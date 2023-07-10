Minx Star Elizabeth Perkins Shares Her Excitement About Joining Season 2

The 1970s-set Minx was a breakout sitcom of 2022, with both its premise and its setting allowing it to offer audiences an enthralling and hilarious experience that stood out from other comedies. While the series was first renewed by HBO Max, then cancelled during production, then picked up by STARZ, audiences were nervous that we wouldn't get to reunite with the beloved ensemble of characters, but the series' return not only brings back those fan-favorite figures, but also debuts Elizabeth Perkins as Constance. Season 2 of Minx premieres on STARZ on July 21st.

"This was one of my favorite shows of last year, I loved it. I actually binge-watched the whole thing. I was so excited," Perkins shared with ComicBook.com about her excitement to join the series. "L.A. in the '70s, the clothes, the cars, the way people talked, and then combine that with the San Fernando Valley porn industry, and then the rise of feminism, it just met all of these great criteria. Then I got a call, 'Do you want to be on Minx?' And I was like, 'Yes, please. Yes. I don't care what it is, just bring me on board.' They said, 'Well, it's this interesting character, she's this wealthy titan, da da da.' And I said, 'Yes.'

She continued, "When we find Constance, she's just languishing in her villa with a lot of naked men around and dogs and butlers, and I think she's at a point where she's so bored with her life that entering into something kind of edgy is exactly what she needs. And the minute she gets into the bullpen, the titan entrepreneur in her just can't help herself. She starts to say, 'Okay, we're going global with this baby,' and that may or may not be what everybody else wants, and it may or may affect all the characters in a positive or a negative way, or both."

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. In Season 2, Doug, Joyce, and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx's explosive success, which takes them all to thrilling new places and brings more money, fame, and temptation than anyone knows how to handle.

Given that Season 1 saw Doug and Joyce both attempting to assert their control over the magazine, with Constance introducing the possibility for a team-up of ideas, or even possibly the chance for her to take it all for herself.

"I think initially she's interested in the sex part of it and can't help herself when she sees, 'Oh, well, this is a crap hole, so we need to take this all the way to the top,' because that's what she does," the actor shared of Contance's ultimate motivations. "That's what she was born and bred to do. So that's what she takes on, she's like, 'Well, why wouldn't you go global? Why wouldn't you become Playboy?' So I think it's just her natural instinct and her best way of doing that is to manipulate everyone."

