Modern Family Star Returns to ABC With New Comedy Pilot

It looks like Ty Burrell is returning to ABC! The actor won two Emmys playing Phil Dunphy on Modern Family, which aired for 11 seasons on the network. Burrell has also appeared in films such as The Incredible Hulk, Muppets Most Wanted, and more. Since Modern Family came to an end in 2020, Burrell hasn't been taking on many projects. Aside from voicing Jack Harrison in Duncanville, Modern Family was the actor's last role. According to a report from Deadline, Burrell is starring in a new comedy that just got a pilot order from ABC.

Burrell's new show is a multicamera comedy titled Forgive and Forget that was created by Punky Brewster's Eugene Garcia-Cross and Robin Shorr. Garcia-Cross is writing while Shorr is serving as the series showrunner. They are executive producing the project alongside Burrell via his Desert Whale Productions banner. You can read a description of Forgive and Forget below:

"The show, which comes from 20th Television, follows perennial life of the party Hank (Burrell). After an unexpected diagnosis, Hank reconnects with his responsible adult son Ben in hopes of making new memories together."

The comedy was inspired by Garcia-Cross's own experience caring for a parent with Alzheimer's, and the show hopes to "destigmatize a disease afflicting millions."

ABC Renews Abbott Elementary:

ABC is currently a thriving Network when it comes to comedy. The series has won four Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson's performance. ABC announced last month that the popular comedy series had been renewed for Season 4. You can ready the synopsis for Abbott Elementary below:

"A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary premiered February 7th with an hour-long episode on ABC. Quinta Brunson spoke about the breakout show during her Golden Globes acceptance speech.

"It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even imagine it would've," Brunson said."But let's be real, I did imagine it, that's why I sold it to you."

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group said when Abbott Elementary was renewed for Season 3. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

The next episode of Abbott Elementary is being released on ABC on March 20th. The series is also available to stream on Hulu.