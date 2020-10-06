MODOK's Patton Oswalt Says Series Could Be Released Early 2021

✖

If you were hoping to see Marvel's MODOK by the end of the year, you might not want to hold your breath. During a recent press tour for NBC's AP Bio, MODOK executive producer Patton Oswalt revealed the series likely won't be released until the first part of 2021. That said, the comedian confirmed everything's been written and recorded by the show's ensemble cast and they're all just waiting for the stop-motion animation to be completed before it's released.

“The episodes have been written. They’ve been recorded. Now they’re being animated," Oswalt told Collider. "And because we committed very hard to the stop-motion aspect to it and we’re really packing every frame with crazy detail. It’s looking like it’ll be early next year, but I don’t know the exact date yet.”

The production will have a presence this weekend during New York Comic Con's MetaVerse virtual event. It's there fans will likely get a teaser or first look at the series itself.

At one point, MODOK was supposed to crossover with Hit-Monkey, Howard the Duck, and Tigra & Dazzler to form The Offenders, an animated universe based on Hulu. After Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige took over control of Marvel Television, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler were cancelled, as was the crossover limited series.

Alas, Howard remains trapped in a world he never made. Thanks to #JephLoeb, @DaveWillis2 and the Best Duckin’ Writer’s Room for all the effort. May we all @Marvel meet again one day on something else! https://t.co/e05ad0zn1M — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 25, 2020

The synopsis for the adult animated series can be found below.

"In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis!"

