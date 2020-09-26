Moon Knight Production Reportedly Begins Soon

✖

Earlier today came a major report on Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series for Moon Knight with a casting grid for who they might be looking at for the titular role and even when production could begin. According to The Illuminerdi, cameras could start rolling on the series by the end of the year, noting it could begin "as soon as late November." This lines up with reports on the series that arrived earlier this year, but those came in a pre-pandemic world, so it's still unclear if this is information that was never updated or if Marvel still intends to begin filming before the end of the year.

Also included in the site's report was that the studio is looking for an actor in their 40s to 50s to play Marc Spector, a grizzled veteran-turned-mercenary who becomes Moon Knight, with an apparent eye toward none other than Keanu Reeves. It remains to be seen if Reeves will eventually sign on for the project, as he remains busy with The Matrix 4 and is already committed to John Wick 4 and 5, but he's been a target of Marvel president Kevin Feige for some time.

We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige told ComicBook.com last summer. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Writer Jeremy Slater is slated to be the showrunner for Moon Knight, previously revealing on Twitter the show will take Marvel fans on "one hell of a ride."

“I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot,” Slater previously tweeted. “It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date but is among many projects being developed by the studio for Disney+ streaming.