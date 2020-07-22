Ms. Marvel Production Reportedly Delayed, but Kamala Khan Rumored to Debut Prior to Series

✖

Rumor has it that Marvel Studios has delayed production on its Ms. Marvel series for Disney+, but that Ms. Marvel herself, Kamala Khan, could debut earlier than anticipated. Insider Charles Murphy reports that Marvel Studios hopes to begin production on Ms. Marvel in Atlanta in November. That's pushing back the originally planned start date from August, and future delays may come as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The studio plans for the shoot to run through March 2021. Murphy also reports that Marvel Studios wants to finalize casting for Kamala Khan soon (there were rumors that they'd begun callbacks in June) because they plan for the character to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before Ms. Marvel debuts on Disney+.

The idea that Ms. Marvel could appear elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before her show's premiere makes sense. That plan worked well rough for heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man in the movies, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has said that the Disney+ projects are as much a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's tapestry as any of the films.

"We've already started shooting two of them, and they're very, very special," Feige said at CCXP in 2019, referring to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and to WandaVision. "And will all, for the first time, interlink. So the MCU will be on your TV screen at home on Disney+ and interconnect with the movies, and then go back and forth. It's exciting to expand the MCU to even bigger and better heights."

Ms. Marvel follows the adventures of Kamala Khan, a teenage, Muslim, Pakistani-American girl from Jersey City who gains superpowers when her latent Inhuman DNA is triggered. Since her debut in the comics in 2013, Kamala has become a fan-favorite character as she balances school and friendships with being a member of the Avengers, Secret Warriors, Protectors, and Champions. Kamala Khan will also be the lead character in the upcoming Marvel's Avengers videogame from Square Enix.

Ms. Marvel is but one of several projects that Marvel Studios has in the works for Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be the first out of the gate, reuniting Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. Others include WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and the animated alternate universe anthology What If…?

