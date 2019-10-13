Ms. Marvel Takes Center Stage in Official Marvel’s Avengers Poster

As revealed recently at New York Comic Con, a significant portion of the upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix will focus on the journey of Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) as she seeks to reassemble the Avengers in the wake of the game’s A-Day disaster. As such, it makes sense that the character would feature in the center of a full-on official poster.

The poster, which debuted around the same time as the official introduction of Kamala Khan in the game at NYCC, was recently shared online by Marvel Games VP and Creative Director Bill Rosemann. As Rosemann points out, the poster isn’t just showing off Khan in action; it’s telling a story about her growth. If you look closely at the reflection under her feet, a familiar costume shines through.

Kudos to Team @CrystalDynamics for all the environmental storytelling in this #KamalaKhan poster. From the oppressive AIM elements to the inspiring #MsMarvel reflection, I’m ready for you to #EmbraceYourPowers when you join her journey! @MarvelGames @PlayAvengers #PlayAvengers pic.twitter.com/wVNAH8lbj8 — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) October 10, 2019

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.