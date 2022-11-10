Daredevil Almost Appeared in the Ms. Marvel Finale

Daredevil really is the busiest character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character has appeared in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law within the past year and will get his own 18-episode series on Disney+ before too long at all. In addition to leading Daredevil: Born Again, the fan-favorite character nearly appeared in Ms. Marvel in a way one can only within the Marvel Cinematic Universe can.

As noticed by the super sleuths at The Direct, Ms. Marvel production designer Natasha Gerasimova recently uploaded a series of pictures to her portfolio website. In those pictures, the bulletin boards a part of the Department of Damage Control office show a series of heroes, vigilnates, and villains the organization had been tracking. It's on these boards Ol' Hornhead appeared before being removed from the series for an unknown reason.

Set photos from #MsMarvel show that Damage Control has a file on #Daredevil! pic.twitter.com/cGkG4id6jW — Daredevil: Born Again Updates (@DDBAupdates) November 9, 2022

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

The series itself pulls its name from a beloved comics series that sees Kingpin destroy Matt Murdock's life, a dark and gritty look for superhero tales that are usually brighter and more bombastic. Considering the third season of the character's Netflix series loosely adapted the story, it's unclear what plot points the show from Marvel Studios will adapt. To date, only Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to appear.

"Vincent, my dear, dear friend and arch nemesis.There's gonna be a day, at some point in the future, where I'm going to be in New York. I'm going to show up to work, put on my costume, and I'm going to walk on set with him," Cox told ScreenRant at D23. "That is going to be a momentous occasion. I'm emotional just thinking about it. We haven't had that since we shot the scene at the end of season three, where there's the big fight and emotional dialogue that we have. We haven't been on set together since then."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!