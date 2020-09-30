Ms. Marvel Co-Creator Praises Iman Vellani Casting for Disney+ Series

✖

Marvel fans got a long-awaited piece of news on Wednesday, when it was announced that newcomer Iman Vellani will be portraying Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Kamala has only appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics for less than a decade, she has grown into a bonafide phenomenon, which made the question of who would play her in live-action all the more exciting. It's safe to say that fans are excited to see Vellani portray Kamala in live-action, and it looks like she also has the endorsement of one of the character's co-creators, G. Willow Wilson. Wilson, who wrote a vast majority of Kamala's solo run, recently took to Twitter to offer her congratulations for Vellani. She also assured fans that the actress is "the real deal".

She is the real deal. — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) September 30, 2020

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. As Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige revealed last year, the goal is for Kamala Khan - as well as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Marc Spector/Moon Knight - to eventually factor into movies as well as their Disney+ shows.

“I feel like she’s the future,” Captain Marvel star Brie Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

The Ms. Marvel solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral's Bisha K. Ali, with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and The Magicians director Meera Menon helming episodes of the series.

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Sana Amanat, one of Kamala's other co-creators, previously told Inquirer. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

