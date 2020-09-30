Ms. Marvel's Casting Has Fans Freaking Out on Social Media
Today is a day for the superhero fandom to celebrate, and it is all thanks to Ms. Marvel. Not long ago, reports surfaced from trades such as Deadline that announced the actress playing Kamala Khan. Hollywood newcomer Iman Vellani has been cast to play the beloved superhero and will lead Ms. Marvel's titular series on Disney+.
As you can imagine, fans were quick to hit up Twitter and social media with their reactions to the news. Currently, Ms. Marvel is trending worldwide as fans send their support to Vellani ahead of her debut. The actress is getting love from around the globe, and you can see some examples of the support Vellani is getting down in the slides below.
Currently, Marvel has no comment on the casting, but fans are thrilled to see how Ms. Marvel shapes up from here. It was not long ago that Marvel and Disney+ announced a slew of talent working on the show. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon will all work as directors on the show. So as you can imagine, fans are very excited about the diversity backing the show both on-screen and behind-the-scenes.
Ms. Marvel promises to be an exciting new chapter in the Marvel catalog as Kevin Feige has signaled interest in bringing the heroine on to the big screen. Of course, fans are ready to eat that up, and it cannot be understated how important Kamala's debut is. The character debuted back in 2014 and became a quick hit with young adult readers. The heroine has since carved a niche for herself within the larger Marvel Universe, and she will be Marvel's first Muslim hero to head their own title.
The Biggest Congrats
I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed.
Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020
Welcome!!
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN MEET YOUR NEW KAMALA KHAN IMAN VELLANI! She’ll do great! Moon Knight casting up next! MS. MARVEL LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/qFxckQDdIn— TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard & #1 Orphan Black Stan (@UpToTASK) September 30, 2020
Well Done and Deserved
I sobbed when I first read ms marvel and the fact her story is getting a bigger platform like this is incredible— filthy local marlo 🍂 (@momowithagun) September 30, 2020
Two Sides of Every Story
me: i hate the mcu, f-ck the mcu— pepper (@OlSUGAS) September 30, 2020
marvel: *announces ms marvel casting*
me: i have never said anything bad about the mcu, i love the mcu ❤
No Choice Whatsoever
we don’t have no choice but to stan our MS. MARVEL https://t.co/9D28f4jDCP— dean (@RajaSirajuddin) September 30, 2020
The Appropriate Reaction
🥰— Bisha K. Ali (@bishakali) September 30, 2020
Pride Is an Understatement
IM SEEING MUSLIM DIRECTORS AND MORE SOUTH ASIAN REPRESENTATION IN THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM OF MS MARVEL IT MAKES ME SO EMOTIONAL IVE BEEN WAITING SO LONG AND ITS FINALLY COMING TOGETHER IM SO PROUD OF HER pic.twitter.com/uq2nenXtEG— Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) September 30, 2020
We're Emotional
MASSIVEEEE appreciation for this girl right here, iman vellani!! can’t wait to see u play ms marvel ever so fearlessly, champ. thank you for contributing well in the representation of desis in the film industry, we are hella proud of upic.twitter.com/xZWcftpg4P— arisha ; ☔︎ ☆°。 (@swiftsnat) September 30, 2020
Yes, We Agree
ms marvel best marvel tv show i’m speaking it into existence pic.twitter.com/AqcalUDTrD— ally (@gothamcitysircn) September 30, 2020
Us Too!!
Iman Vellani shares her excitement for being cast as Ms. Marvel.
“Speechless and excited! Wish me luck. ❤️ #msmarvel”
(via imanvellani | IG) pic.twitter.com/wFKNN8lduT— Marvel Today (@TodayinMarvel) September 30, 2020