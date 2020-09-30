Ms. Marvel's Casting Has Fans Freaking Out on Social Media

Today is a day for the superhero fandom to celebrate, and it is all thanks to Ms. Marvel. Not long ago, reports surfaced from trades such as Deadline that announced the actress playing Kamala Khan. Hollywood newcomer Iman Vellani has been cast to play the beloved superhero and will lead Ms. Marvel's titular series on Disney+.

As you can imagine, fans were quick to hit up Twitter and social media with their reactions to the news. Currently, Ms. Marvel is trending worldwide as fans send their support to Vellani ahead of her debut. The actress is getting love from around the globe, and you can see some examples of the support Vellani is getting down in the slides below.

Currently, Marvel has no comment on the casting, but fans are thrilled to see how Ms. Marvel shapes up from here. It was not long ago that Marvel and Disney+ announced a slew of talent working on the show. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon will all work as directors on the show. So as you can imagine, fans are very excited about the diversity backing the show both on-screen and behind-the-scenes.

Ms. Marvel promises to be an exciting new chapter in the Marvel catalog as Kevin Feige has signaled interest in bringing the heroine on to the big screen. Of course, fans are ready to eat that up, and it cannot be understated how important Kamala's debut is. The character debuted back in 2014 and became a quick hit with young adult readers. The heroine has since carved a niche for herself within the larger Marvel Universe, and she will be Marvel's first Muslim hero to head their own title.

