Game of Thrones Fans Are Not Happy Arya Stark Lost the Best Fight Category at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

At the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards tonight, Brie Larson took home the golden popcorn for “Best Fight”, with the fight between Carol Danvers (Larson) and Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan) in Captain Marvel winning over the voting audience. However, while many were thrilled at the surprising win, there were plenty of others who were less-than-happy with the outcome. Specifically, Game of Thrones fans had a distinctly different idea of who they felt should have won — Arya Stark for her epic fight against the White Walkers in the HBO series.

Arya Stark’s (Maisie Williams) actions during the Battle of Winterfell in Game of Thrones’ final season were certainly epic and an instant fan-favorite. In the episode “The Long Night,” after a long and very dimly-lit battle with the Army of the Dead, things looked for a moment like the living had come to the end of the line. The Night King had reached Bran and was in position to end him, delivering a victory to the Night King. However, Arya came literally out of nowhere, leaping from the shadows at the Night King and stabbing him with her Valyrian steel dagger. In one move, Arya destroyed the Night King and delivered a huge, history-changing victory.

The much-talked about moment had even Williams’ fellow Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner going wild for it, with Turner going live on Instagram at the time to react to the truly epic moment. It’s that kind of intense reaction to such a huge feat that had quite a few Game of Thrones’ fans on Twitter after the award was bestowed expressing their displeasure at Captain Marvel taking home the trophy. Sure, the fight with Minn-Erva was great — but have you seen the Night King? And it wasn’t just that Game of Thrones didn’t win that had others upset. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was also up for the award with her fight being against inequality, a truly formidable foe to be sure.

Read on to check out some of our favorite reactions to Arya Stark not winning the “Best Fight” award and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Are they joking?

Captain marvel over Captain America and Arya Stark?? What kind of joke is this? #MTVAwards — tahi 🏳️‍🌈 (@lucia_delight) June 18, 2019

Oh come on!

Best Fightt should’ve gone to Arya Stark or Captain America come on now #MTVAwards — JennieStepOnMyFace🌸 (@SupaxBlink) June 18, 2019

Not better

Captain marvel fight scene was NOT better than Arya Stark vs the White Walkers @MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/QbMJD7l5pl — Petty King Cole (@jcurry336) June 18, 2019

Definitely not happy

So at the MTV Movie Awards Brie Larson wins Best Fight over Arya Stark and this guy. Looks like Bob Iger payed more money again!!! — JEREMY’S Z CAR (@JEREMYSZCAR) June 18, 2019

So upset

Ummm @MTV how the fudgeeee did Arya Stark (@Maisie_Williams ) not win she’s is the baddest of the baddest 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 this has me so upset — Claritza Mercado (@mexprgirly) June 18, 2019

Game of Thrones was just robbed overall

Dude F🤬CK the mtv awards, how do you rob Arya Stark & Daenerys Targaryen from a phenomenal decade long performance — mariah🍍 (@mariiahreaves) June 18, 2019

But what about RBG?