MTV Video Music Awards 2020 Reveals Keke Palmer to Host

Award shows are having to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic, as social distancing guidelines rule out most traditional group events. The MTV Video Music Awards are the latest to push forward in these uncertain times, airing a live event from the Barclays Center layer this month. On Thursday, the channel officially announced who would be hosting this year's proceedings -- actress, singer, host, and activist Keke Palmer. The news was announced through a video, in which Palmer video chats with True Jackson, the character she played on the Nickelodeon sitcom True Jackson, V.P. The video ends with Palmer switching the lyrics of the show's theme song to talk about her hosting gig.

Not only does the video enthusiastically announce Palmer's hosting news, but it reveals that True Jackson has been promoted to CEO of the fashion company she famously worked for. So, at least that's a silver lining for fans of the series, who have been hoping for a revival of the series since it ended in 2011.

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s ‘VMAs’ host,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events for ViacomCBS, said in a statement. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat. Her comedic wit on relevant topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Palmer most recently starred in the hit dramedy Hustlers, and serves as the host of ABC's talk show Strahan, Sara and Keke. Earlier on Thursday, it was also announced that Palmer will be voicing a new character, a 14-year-old activist named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, on Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Musical guests on this year's VMAs will include BTS, Doja Cat, and J Balvin. More performers are set to be announced Fans can vote for 15 of this year’s categories on MTV’s site up until Aug. 23, and voting for the PUSH best new artist will remain open until the show begins. Executive producers for the 2020 VMAs include Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic, while Barb Bialkowski serves as the co-executive producer. Executives in charge of production are Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba. Lisa Lauricella is the event’s music talent executive, and Wendy Plaut serves as executive in charge of celebrity talent.

Are you excited to see Palmer host the 2020 VMAs? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The VMAs will air on Aug. 30 at 8/7c on MTV.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.