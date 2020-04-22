Keke Palmer Hints at True Jackson, VP Reboot

✖

Keke Palmer is hinting at a True Jackson, VP reboot. The actress might be hosting different projects at ABC and Quibi, but a TikTok posted this week has some clues that Nickelodeon fans could be looking forward to revisiting the series next year. That theme song starting up and her singing bring back the nostalgia in a serious way. It’s been a while since True Jackson was a fixture in the Nickelodeon lineup with the final episode coming in 2011. 3 million views on the platform and 55,000 retweets later, and she’s headed for a full-blown reboot. It makes sense for Nickelodeon to find their version of the millennial targeted series that Disney has with Lizzie McGuire and the resulting reboot. Time will tell how both of these properties take shape, but the fact remains that people are still excited to see what comes of it.

Under further inspection, True Jackson’s renaissance would present another link in the millennial reboot chain that has really picked up steam in the past couple of years. If you came up during the Clinton administration, there’s a very good chance that some show you love has enjoyed a second life. Boy Meets World, Full House, That’s So Raven, and more have yielded some programming for another generation. If Palmer is serious, then True could join that fold rather soon. There’s more than a little reason to believe it could happen because of the need for content that streaming services are going to have coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congrats! Another reboot! Y’all made this happen 😭🥴💀 pic.twitter.com/DMya576Dal — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 21, 2020

For the uninitiated, Palmer was a 15-year-old fashionista in the series. She landed her dream opportunity when a CEO of a brand hires her as the vice president of their youth division. From there hijinks ensued in front of a live studio audience. Ashley Argota and Matt Sivley tagged along as True’s best friends Lulu and Ryan. What is this kind of workplace drama (for kids) without a nemesis, and that role was provided by Danielle Bisutti as Amanda. Robbie Amell from The Flash played True’s boyfriend Jimmy. Ron Butler was always on had as Mad Style’s receptionist Oscar. Greg Proops was the man in charge as the CEO Max Madigan.

Palmer’s other projects since the show ended included Masters of Sex on Showtime, Scream Queens on Fox, Star also on Fox, and MTV’s Scream last year. GMA3 fans will no doubt recognize the actress from her time hosting with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. Joel Kim Booster has also teamed with Palmer on Quibi’s reboot of Singled Out.

Would you be psyched for a True Jackson VP reboot? Let us know in the comments!

