Muppets Fans Celebrate Kermit The Frog's Birthday

So, today is Kermit the Frog’s birthday and Muppets fans are showing the character all the love imaginable. Canonically, the beloved frog was born on May 9th 1955. He has to be considered one of Jim Henson’s most popular creations. (Come on, you mean to tell me you aren’t humming Bein Green or Rainbow Connection in your head right now?) The performance of that last song in The Muppet Movie actually charted on the Billboard Hot 100. So, Kermit is an actual dyed in the…green celebrity. With The Muppet Show available on Disney+ another generation of fans is discovering the joys of Henson’s work. That program really helps play up the “straight man” aspect of Kermit while all that chaos just swirls around him. We’ve come a long way since that initial appearance on Sam and Friends back in 1955. Check out some of the best posts celebrating the frog down below:

happy 66th birthday to the one and only kermit the frog! pic.twitter.com/rvN0Jc6y8X — jas 🪐🌷🕊 (@thormilf) May 9, 2021

Kermit actually was on The Masked Singer this season, and spoke to Entertainment Weekly after being eliminated: "I've done movies, television and a lot of things in my career, but as hard as it is to believe I had never gotten inside a snail costume and tried to fool judges on Masked Singer. So, when this opportunity came up, I leaped at the chance. Never let it be said that this frog shirked a challenge….or is it 'challenged a shirk?' In any case, that's how it happened."

Do you love The Muppets? Let us know in the comments!