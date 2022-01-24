Will Arnett’s Murderville Trailer Released by Netflix

Will Arnett and a coterie of celebrity guest stars take a stab at improvising their way through a murder mystery in the trailer for Netflix’s Murderville. In the six-episode series from showrunner and executive producer Krister Johnson (Netflix’s Medical Police, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later), Detective Terry Seattle (Arnett) of the Homicide Division investigates — and improvises — another murder case with a new celebrity partner. Watch the trailer for the procedural crime comedy premiering globally on Netflix on February 3.

Murderville stars a main cast of Arnett (Arrested Development) as Detective Terry Seattle, Haneefah Wood (Schooled) as Chief Rhonda Jenkins – Seattle, Lilan Bowden (Andi Mack) as Medical Examiner Amber Kang, and Phillip Smithey (Johnson) as Detective Darren ‘Daz’ Phillips. Celebrity guest stars include Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Conan O’Brien (Conan), Ken Jeong (Community), Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel’s Eternals), Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct), and former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch.



The official synopsis from Netflix:

Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle, Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville.

Arnett pitched the series to talent as “making Law & Order without a script,” telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I do think people liked the idea that they could come in, they didn’t have to learn any dialogue and they could be themselves and just go for a ride. And I have to give these people credit because it’s freakin’ scary as sh-t.”

Arnett and Johnson serve as executive producers with Marc Forman (Flaked, The Gong Show), Jonathan Stern (Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Amazing Gayl Pile), Peter Principato (Hit & Run, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), and Brian Steinberg (Hot Date, Scare Me). Iain K. Morris (The Inbetweeners) and Brennan Shroff (Southern Belles) direct from scripts penned by a writers’ room of Anna Drezen (Saturday Night Live), Chadd Gindin (The Millers), Craig Rowin (Search Party), Jack Kukoda (Superstore), Marina Cockenberg (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Kerry O’Neill (Broken Up), Hannah Levy (Alternatino with Arturo Castro), and Adriana Robles (Websplaining).

Murderville premieres all six episodes February 3 on Netflix.