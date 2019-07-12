Retro My Little Pony Figure Pack and YouTube Show Keeps the ’80s Stranger Things Vibe Alive

If you’ve watched the third season of Stranger Things, you’ll know that Erica and Dustin bonded over their love of My Little Pony. Naturally, Hasbro is going to ride that retro wave, and they’re doing it in two ways.

First, they’ve launched the My Little Pony Retro Rainbow Mane 6 pack, which includes 3-inch figures of Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Applejack, and Fluttershy with colors and reimagined cutie marks inspired by character looks in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic – but with a classic ’80s style twist. Basically, it’s like modern My Little Pony characters have gone back in time. You can grab a copy on Amazon now (exclusive) for only $24.99 with shipping slated for September 1st. Below you’ll find the official description for the figure set along with details on the second big announcement…

“Imagine 6 of your favorite My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic characters have gone back in time! Collection includes the Mane 6 — Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Applejack, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, and Rarity — redesigned with signature colors and a retro twist. Featuring styling inspired by the original pony figures introduced in the 1980s, figures are 3 inches tall with reimagined cutie marks and long rooted hair. Take a trip to the 80s with the Retro Rainbow Mane 6 collection pack that combines the current form of the beloved My Little Pony characters with the iconic design of retro figures. New My Little Pony fans and longtime collectors alike can share the excitement of collecting these beloved characters with a vintage look! Retro-themed package makes this exciting collection great for display or play.”

Indeed, the second announcement is that the My Little Pony: The Retro Show has launched on YouTube with ’80s and ’90s-inspired videos that will take fans on a trip down memory lane. You can check out the first installment in the video above, and new episodes will be added every Thursday. An official description for the series can be found below.

“Throwback Thursday just got totally PONIFIED! Travel back to a time of scrunchies and slap bracelets with My Little Pony: The Retro Show! Tapping into our heritage with 80s and 90s-inspired videos, Pop Up Pony gives fans a peek behind the curtain of music videos from the original series, Behind the Magic takes a retrospective look at iconic My Little Pony characters from the 80s, and some special surprise episodes will pay homage to totally tubular friends.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.