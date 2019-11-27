Mystery Science Theater 3000 Cancelled at Netflix

A year ago, fans of Mystery Science Theater 3000 were gearing up for the Thanksgiving Day premiere of the show’s twelfth season. This year, however, brings a different situation for fans of the series and it’s one that fans may not feel too thankful for. Netflix has cancelled Mystery Science Theater 3000, making the series yet another one to get the axe from the streaming giant. The sad news of MST3K‘s cancellation came in an email update on Tuesday in which series creator Joel Hodgson spoke positively of the time working with Netflix.

In the email update (via Den of Geek,) Hodgson confirmed fans’ fears about the show’s Netflix future, though he also offered a bit of hope to fans by noting that now the series would just enter its next chapter, in whatever form that may take.

“As some of you might have guessed, we won’t be making new seasons of the show for Netflix,” Hodgson wrote. “However, I want you to know that we’ve had a wonderful time working with the Netflix team, and will always be grateful to them. After all, they gave us the opportunity to spend the past few years aboard the Satellite of Love and made it possible for new generations to discover the joys of riffing cheesy movies with your friends.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful or proud to our incredible cast and our wonderful crew for bringing this incarnation of the show to life and hope that we’ll get the chance to continue collaborating on MST3K as we enter our next chapter,” Hodgson wrote.

Series star Jonah Ray Rodrigues also shared the cancellation news on Twitter in a sadly funny post explaining that the series would be leaning on other cancelled Netflix shows for support.

So, Netflix decided to not do another season of MST3K. We are off to Get Down in Lilyhammer while the OA helps us take it One Day At A Time. We will be in group therapy with Tuca & Bertie, Jessica Jones, & Lady Dynamite. The sessions will be run by Gypsy (w/ Naomi Watts.) thread pic.twitter.com/ZONkUxUlFb — JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) November 26, 2019

He also went on in his thread to say that the show does always find a way to survive.

“We don’t know what the future holds for the show, it always seemed to figure out how to survive,” he wrote. “From Comedy Central to Syfy. Then kept alive by RIFFTRAX & Cinematic Titanic. Whatever happens, I want everybody to know that getting a chance to be on this show was a dream come true.”

While the show’s future remains unclear, both recent and classic episodes of the series are set to remain on Netflix. Additionally, the annual MST3K Turkey Day Marathon is set to happen as scheduled on the MST3K YouTube channel as well as the show’s new Twitch channel.

Are you disappointed by the cancellation of Mystery Science Theater 3000? Let us know in the comments below.