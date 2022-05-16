Tom Swift Cast and Crew Addresses Potential Nancy Drew Crossover

✖

The Nancy Drew spinoff series, Tom Swift, debuts on The CW in just a few weeks and while the character made its debut in a Season 2 episode of Nancy Drew, fans might not want to get their hopes up for a crossover just yet. Not only are Nancy Drew and Tom Swift very different shows, but it turns out that they are set at different times as well. During a virtual press conference attended by ComicBook.com, the cast and crew of Tom Swift explained while a crossover will probably happen eventually, it's not something that will happen right away.

"So, right now they are in two completely different years. Nancy Drew is still kind of 2019 and Tom Swift has jumped forward to the present date in the future, or 'present.'" series co-creator Noga Landau said. "So, as far as the two shows speaking to each other, if they do, it's gonna happen eventually, and it's gonna happen in a really interesting way. But, you know, what's important to us is that these two shows really stand on their own. Like they are in the same universe, the characters know each other, we've put a lot of really fun little Easter eggs if you're paying attention between Tom and Nancy."

Landau went on to explain that the shows are also very tonally different with one about a ghost stories and a small town in Maine and the other about billionaires.

"They're such different shows. Nancy Drew is about a bunch of kids in a small town in Maine, solving ghost stories in a crab shack. And this show is about billionaires and people who build rocket ships and go to space," Landau said. "So, they're so different but I think what links them together is how earnest they are and funny. And at their core, they're kind of about similar issues of claiming your own identity and growing up and figuring out who you are in relation to your family and your parents and the secrets you carry with you. It's there. There's similarities for sure but they're definitely their own things at this point."

However, even with the shows unlikely to crossover anytime soon, there are things that they would love to see. Co-creator Cameron Johnson in particular said he just would love to see Nancy Drew done up in the wardrobe for Tom Swift.

"I just want to see Nancy in our clothes," Johnson said. "Like, I just wanna see Nancy, Gucci to the floor. Like that's important for me. I wanna see that."

Tom Swift will star Tian Richards in the titular role along with Riverdale alum Ashleigh Murray as Tom's best friend Zenzi. In addition to Murray and Richards, Tom Swift will star Marquise Vilsón (The Kitchen, Blindspot) as Tom's bodyguard Isaac, and April Parker Jones (Supergirl, Bel-Air) as Tom's mom Lorraine. LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow) voices Barclay, Tom's AI.

Tom Swift debuts on Tuesday, May 31st at 9/8c on The CW.