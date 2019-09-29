Nancy Drew Grapples With “The Secret of the Old Morgue” in New Synopsis

The CW’s take on Nancy Drew will be arriving early next month, and now we have the first indication of where the series is going next. Over the weekend, the network released a new synopsis for “The Secret of the Old Morgue”, the second episode of the show’s first season. The synopsis, which you can check out below, reveals some slightly-spoilery details about the work Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is doing to investigate the case, and how that is affecting those in her orbit. The synopsis also reveals that Katie Findlay (The Carrie Diaries, How to Get Away With Murder) will be guest-starring as a mysterious stranger who could help the case.

“KATIE FINDLAY (“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) learns that Tiffany Hudson’s corpse is being moved out of Horseshoe Bay for a private autopsy, she puts her investigation into Lucy Sable’s dress on hold to pull off one of her most risky missions yet.

Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) and Ace (Alex Saxon) enlist the help of a stranger (guest star Katie Findlay) in an attempt to help Nancy. Lastly, the town gathers to participate in the annual bucket ritual done on the last night of the Summer Festival.

Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau.”

Nancy Drew follows the 18-year-old titular character in the summer after her high school graduation. After the sudden passing of her mother derails her college plans, Nancy is stuck in her hometown for a year, where she briefly swears off of working as a teenage sleuth. This gets complicated when Nancy is seen as the prime suspect in a socialite’s murder.

“I read all the books, I played all the games. It’s been a part of my life for so long, it’s truly a dream come true,” McMann told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It was a little intimidating because I was like ‘they’ve tried this so many times. I’ve got to be the one to do it!”

Nancy Drew will premiere Wednesday, October 9th, at 9/8c on The CW. “The Secret of the Old Morgue” would air on October 16th.