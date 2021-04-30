Nancy Drew: The Purloined Keys Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Purloined Keys," the May 19 episode of Nancy Drew, which pits the Drew Crew against Everett while raising some concerns for Nancy's dad. This episode is notable for being the first episode back after the backdoor pilot for a planned spinoff centered around the character of Tom Swift. Swift, another teen-detective character created by the Stratemeyer Syndicate (owners of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys) is set to be played by Tian Richards, who is set to make his Drew debut on May 12's "The Celestial Visitor," which plans to be a bit of a tonal swing for the show.

In short, it looks like we're either going to get some Scooby-Doo-style misdirection, or that Tom Swift will deal with some aliens. As if things weren't weird enough when Nancy was just dealing with killer rich dudes.

WARNING – Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to find a way to bring down Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie). Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) gives Nancy (Kennedy McMann) a word of warning.

Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis and Maddison Jaizani also star. Jeff W. Byrd directed the episode written by Jesse Stern & Katherine DiSavino.

Every episode of Nancy Drew will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy’s ex and George’s boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed.

In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy’s gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself through forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice between her two fathers.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau (The Magicians), Melinda Hsu Taylor (The Gifted, The Vampire Diaries), Josh Schwartz (Gossip Girl, Dynasty, Runaways), Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, Dynasty, Runaways) and Lis Rowinski (Dynasty, Runaways).

Nancy Drew airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Purloined Keys" will debut on May 19.