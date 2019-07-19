Nancy Drew Producer on the Possibility of a Hardy Boys Cameo

This fall, The CW is set to bring Nancy Drew into a whole new generation, and it sounds like fans will have to wait and see if her super-sleuth friends are in tow. ComicBook.com was on hand for Nancy Drew‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where the cast and crew were asked if the Hardy Boys – the pair of brother detectives who often team up with Nancy – will appear in the series. To that, producer Noga Landau had a rather vague response.

“We’ll see,” Landau responded.

While that certainly doesn’t indicate whether or not the Hardy Boys will appear in Nancy Drew‘s first season, the ambiguity around it will surely entice fans of the franchise. Although both properties have certainly stood on their own in the decades since their debut, it certainly would be interesting to see how Frank and Joe Hardy potentially fit into Nancy’s world. Dynamite Comics’ recent Nancy Drew comic series proved to be a pretty great example of that, with Nancy and the Hardys being childhood friends who reconnect as young adults.

The new Nancy Drew series revolves around an 18-year-old Nancy (Kennedy McMann) in the summer after her high school graduation. Rather than leaving her hometown for college, a family tragedy holds her back another year as she finds herself embroiled in a murder investigation while uncovering secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

The series will also star Leah Lewis (Charmed) as George, Tunji Kasim (Nearly Famous) as Nick, Alvina August (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Detective Karen Hunt, Maddison Jaizani (Versailles, Into the Badlands, Tyrant) as Bess and Alex Saxon (The Fix, The Fosters, Finding Carter) as Ace. Television’s original Nancy Drew, Pamela Sue Martin, will have a guest-starring role.

“I read all the books, I played all the games. It’s been a part of my life for so long, it’s truly a dream come true,” McMann told ComicBook.com. “It was a little intimidating, because I was like ‘they’ve tried this so many times. I’ve got to be the one to do it! We were all on our toes and I know CBS felt the same way. CBS Studios have had the rights for a while. So it feels really good to be able to fulfill those dreams for all of us.”

Nancy Drew will premiere Wednesday, October 9th, at 9/8c on The CW.