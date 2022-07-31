The Mummy Trilogy Heading to Peacock This Week

One of the most beloved adventure franchises from the '90s and 2000s is heading to Peacock this month. The Mummy films, starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, have been widely loved by movie fans since the first movie hit theaters in 1999. The initial trilogy has bounced around on different streaming services in recent years, and will continue its journey around the streaming landscape this week.

On Monday, August 1st, Peacock is adding a horde of new titles to its streaming lineup. The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor are all being added to the service on August 1st. The Scorpion King, the spinoff of the series starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, will also make its way to Peacock on the same day.

If you're a fan of the Mummy movies, Peacock will be a must-have streaming service going forward, at least while the Brendan Fraser films are available.

Here's the full list of movies and shows arriving on Peacock on August 1st:

10 Things I Hate About You, 1999

27 Dresses, 2008

The 40 Year Old Virgin, 2005

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000

American Gangster, 2007

Backdraft, 1991

Barney's Great Adventure, 1998

The Beach, 2000

A Beautiful Mind, 2001

A Better Life, 2011

Billy Madison, 1995

The Book of Eli, 2010

The Boss, 2016

The Breakfast Club, 1985

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Cinderella Man, 2005

Cooties, 2015

Cop Car, 2015

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Crooklyn, 1994

Dead Presidents, 1995

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Do the Right Thing, 1989

Eat Pray Love, 2010

Enemy of the State, 1998

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fever Pitch, 2005

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

Flatliners, 1990

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Funny People, 2009

Gods of Egypt, 2016

The Good Shepard, 2006

The Guardian, 2006

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Haywire, 2012

A Hologram for the King, 2016

Horrible Bosses, 2011

The Hulk, 2003

The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016

Knocked Up, 2007

Leatherheads, 2008

Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

Man on Fire, 2004

The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012

Midnight Run, 1988

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978

Now You See Me, 2013

Now You See Me 2, 2016

Nurse Betty, 2000

One True Thing, 1998

Paper Soldiers, 2002

Parker, 2013

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

The Proposal, 2009

The Punisher, 2004

Punisher: War Zone, 2008

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Quantum Leap, Seasons 1-5

Quicksilver, 1986

Reality Bites, 1994

Ride Along 2, 2016, 2016

Robin Hood, 2010

RV, 2006

Safe House, 2012

Salt, 2010

Scarface, 1983

The Scorpion King, 2002

Serenity, 2005

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Smokin' Aces, 2007

Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012

State of Play, 2009

Stepmom, 1998

Stir of Echoes, 1999

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming, 2007

Super Greed: The Fight for Football, 2022

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

This is 40, 2012

This Means War, 2012

Uncut Gems, 2019

Undercover Brother, 2002

Upgrade, 2018

Waterworld, 1995

Waves, 2019

You're Next, 2013

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)

Are you looking forward to rewatching The Mummy on Peacock this month? Let us know in the comments!