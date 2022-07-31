The Mummy Trilogy Heading to Peacock This Week
One of the most beloved adventure franchises from the '90s and 2000s is heading to Peacock this month. The Mummy films, starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, have been widely loved by movie fans since the first movie hit theaters in 1999. The initial trilogy has bounced around on different streaming services in recent years, and will continue its journey around the streaming landscape this week.
On Monday, August 1st, Peacock is adding a horde of new titles to its streaming lineup. The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor are all being added to the service on August 1st. The Scorpion King, the spinoff of the series starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, will also make its way to Peacock on the same day.
If you're a fan of the Mummy movies, Peacock will be a must-have streaming service going forward, at least while the Brendan Fraser films are available.
Here's the full list of movies and shows arriving on Peacock on August 1st:
10 Things I Hate About You, 1999
27 Dresses, 2008
The 40 Year Old Virgin, 2005
Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
American Gangster, 2007
Backdraft, 1991
Barney's Great Adventure, 1998
The Beach, 2000
A Beautiful Mind, 2001
A Better Life, 2011
Billy Madison, 1995
The Book of Eli, 2010
The Boss, 2016
The Breakfast Club, 1985
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Cinderella Man, 2005
Cooties, 2015
Cop Car, 2015
Coyote Ugly, 2000
Crooklyn, 1994
Dead Presidents, 1995
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Do the Right Thing, 1989
Eat Pray Love, 2010
Enemy of the State, 1998
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fever Pitch, 2005
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
Flatliners, 1990
Frost/Nixon, 2008
Funny People, 2009
Gods of Egypt, 2016
The Good Shepard, 2006
The Guardian, 2006
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Haywire, 2012
A Hologram for the King, 2016
Horrible Bosses, 2011
The Hulk, 2003
The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016
Knocked Up, 2007
Leatherheads, 2008
Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
Man on Fire, 2004
The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012
Midnight Run, 1988
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978
Now You See Me, 2013
Now You See Me 2, 2016
Nurse Betty, 2000
One True Thing, 1998
Paper Soldiers, 2002
Parker, 2013
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
The Proposal, 2009
The Punisher, 2004
Punisher: War Zone, 2008
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Quantum Leap, Seasons 1-5
Quicksilver, 1986
Reality Bites, 1994
Ride Along 2, 2016, 2016
Robin Hood, 2010
RV, 2006
Safe House, 2012
Salt, 2010
Scarface, 1983
The Scorpion King, 2002
Serenity, 2005
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Smokin' Aces, 2007
Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012
State of Play, 2009
Stepmom, 1998
Stir of Echoes, 1999
Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming, 2007
Super Greed: The Fight for Football, 2022
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
This is 40, 2012
This Means War, 2012
Uncut Gems, 2019
Undercover Brother, 2002
Upgrade, 2018
Waterworld, 1995
Waves, 2019
You're Next, 2013
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Are you looking forward to rewatching The Mummy on Peacock this month? Let us know in the comments!