NBC Announces Fall 2022 Premiere Dates
Now that we're in the heart of the summer, there are only a couple months until fall TV season kicks off yet again. The 2022 season is seeing quite a few existing shows returning for new seasons, while there are a few new titles sprinkled into the mix. NBC has just two new shows arriving this fall, but the network is also bringing back a stacked lineup of returning projects, many of which have been steady ratings hits for years.
On Wednesday, NBC released the full schedule of premieres for the upcoming fall season, with a lineup anchored by the Chicago and Law & Order shows. The reboot of Quantum Leap is set to make its debut on Monday, September 19th, while fellow freshman series Lopez vs. Lopez debuts on Friday, November 4th, right before the new season of Young Rock.
La Brea, the breakout drama hit from last year, is slated for the 9 pm slot on Tuesday nights, premiering on September 27th.
You can check out the full NBC fall premiere schedule below!
Thursday, Sept. 8
8:15-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football: NFL Kickoff Game (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams)
Friday, Sept. 9
8-10 p.m. – Capital One College Bowl (Back-to-back episodes this night only)
Sunday, Sept. 11
8:15-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys)
Friday, Sept. 16
9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m. – The Voice
10 p.m. – Quantum Leap
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m. – The Voice
10 p.m. – New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m. – Chicago Med
9 p.m. – Chicago Fire
10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.
Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m. – Law & Order
9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU
10 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime
Saturday, Sept. 23
9 p.m. – Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 p.m. – SNL Vintage
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m. – La Brea
Friday, Nov. 4
8 p.m. – Lopez vs. Lopez
8:30 p.m. – Young Rock
