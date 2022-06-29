NBC Announces Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Now that we're in the heart of the summer, there are only a couple months until fall TV season kicks off yet again. The 2022 season is seeing quite a few existing shows returning for new seasons, while there are a few new titles sprinkled into the mix. NBC has just two new shows arriving this fall, but the network is also bringing back a stacked lineup of returning projects, many of which have been steady ratings hits for years.

On Wednesday, NBC released the full schedule of premieres for the upcoming fall season, with a lineup anchored by the Chicago and Law & Order shows. The reboot of Quantum Leap is set to make its debut on Monday, September 19th, while fellow freshman series Lopez vs. Lopez debuts on Friday, November 4th, right before the new season of Young Rock.

La Brea, the breakout drama hit from last year, is slated for the 9 pm slot on Tuesday nights, premiering on September 27th.

You can check out the full NBC fall premiere schedule below!

Thursday, Sept. 8

8:15-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football: NFL Kickoff Game (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams)

Friday, Sept. 9

8-10 p.m. – Capital One College Bowl (Back-to-back episodes this night only)

Sunday, Sept. 11

8:15-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys)

Friday, Sept. 16

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Monday, Sept. 19

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – Quantum Leap

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m. – Chicago Med

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

Thursday, Sept. 22

8 p.m. – Law & Order

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime

Saturday, Sept. 23

9 p.m. – Dateline Weekend Mystery

10 p.m. – SNL Vintage

Tuesday, Sept. 27

9 p.m. – La Brea

Friday, Nov. 4

8 p.m. – Lopez vs. Lopez

8:30 p.m. – Young Rock

Which show on NBC's fall lineup are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!