NCIS Sets First Ever Crossover Event for CBS Shows

CBS's popular NCIS franchise is getting a massive crossover. According to Entertainment Weekly, all three shows in the NCIS franchise — NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will crossover with one another for the first time ever in January. This three-way crossover comes after a crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i last month. Per the report, this triple crossover will see the agents from each show teaming up as they attempt to take down a mysterious and highly trained hitman who has several of their own as his targets. The big three-way crossover episodes are currently in production and the exact episode air date has not yet been revealed.

The crossover will see NCIS stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen, NCIS: Los Angeles' Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J, and NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Noah Mills appearing in the episodes among others. Other details were not available. The "NCISverse" crossover was announced on the official NCIS Instagram account on Monday.

"Did someone ask for a 3-way #NCISverse crossover? We've got you covered — #NCIS, @ncishawaiicbs, AND @ncisla are joining forces soon," the caption on the post read.

NCIS is currently in its 20th season on CBS and is one of television's longest running prime time dramas. NCIS: Los Angeles is current in its 14th season while NCIS: Hawai'i is currently in its second season. As was mentioned above, this is the first time all three current shows in the NCISverse have crossed over together. NCIS: Los Angeles was first introduced in a two-part backdoor pilot with NCIS and NCIS has seen smaller, two-part crossovers with not just NCIS: Hawai'i earlier this season, but NCIS; New Orleans. That series ran for four seasons and concluded on May 23, 2021.

Crossovers in a shared universe aren't an uncommon practice. For example, CBS has also done it for its CSI franchise on a number of occasions. With every CSI spinoff came the opportunity for a new crossover, and that remains the same for NCIS.

Are you excited for the big, three-way NCISverse crossover in January? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.