Netflix Orders New Animated Series From Tina Fey

After the success of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are reteaming for another comedy series on Netflix. The duo worked together on 30 Rock before breathing life into Kimmy Schmidt, and will again hope to strike gold on Netflix with a show called Mulligan. The streaming service has handed Fey and Carlock a 20-episode, straight-to-series order for Mulligan, which explores what life looks like after an alien attack destroys Earth and the survivors are forced to start civilization all over again. It sounds like Mulligan has a hint of Last Man on Earth to it, and that should be more than enough to excite TV fans around the world.

Carlock and Fey created the series alongside Sam Means, per The Hollywood Reporter. Means worked with the duo on 30 Rock, Kimmy Schmidt, and NBC’s Great News. Fey, Carlock, and Means will all executive produce the new series along with 3 Arts’ David Miner, Eric Gurian, Scott Greenberg, and Joel Kuwahara.

Mulligan will be animated by Bento Box Entertainment, the company responsible for animating Fox’s hit series Bob’s Burgers. Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, and 3 Arts will produce.

Netflix has made major strides in the world of animated projects, creating hit projects like BoJack Horseman that ran for six seasons. The streamer also struck gold with its first original animated feature film, Klaus, which won several awards last year and was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, ultimately losing to Pixar and Toy Story 4.

On the other hand, Netflix has struggled at times getting animated titles off the ground. The streaming service hit home runs with BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth, but cancelled Tuca & Bertie after just one season. Lisa Hanawalt’s Tuca & Bertie was a hit amongst critics upon its release in 2019 and its cancellation brought quite an outcry from folks online.

Even BoJack Horseman, Netflix’s most popular animation to-date, has run into some issues over the course of its TV life, such as the creator admitting that it was the streamer’s call to pull the plug before the creative team was ready to wrap it up.

Do you have hope in Fey’s new animated project? Will it win over the hearts of fans the way Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt did? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!