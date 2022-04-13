Barack Obama Celebrates Our Great National Parks Netflix Release

Netflix is rolling out Our Great National Parks and Barack Obama had some words to celebrate the occasion. The series focuses on the natural beauty of some United States landmarks with wonderful views of nature and wildlife. Conservation efforts have become well-regarded in recent years as people become more aware of the environment around them. Both President Obama and Netflix hope that people can get some zen time in with their loved ones on the couch. For a lot of Americans, travel to all these different locales can be a bit pricey. But, all you need is a login to sample Our Great National Parks. Check out President Obama’s tweet down below.

“Our Great National Parks is out today on @Netflix, and I can’t wait for you to watch it,” he tweeted. “This @HGMedia series takes a look at the legacy of preservation and conservation, as well as the ways we can protect our amazing wildlife and natural landscapes.”

Netflix previously shared their excitement to be working with the Obama family. “One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said President Obama. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” said Mrs. Obama. “Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

“Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better,” added Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. “We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.”

