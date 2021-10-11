Beloved Netflix Original Series Has Returned for Season 2

Say hello to your friends, because one of Netflix’s most beloved all-ages series is officially back. On Monday, the streaming service debuted the eight episodes of Season 2 of The Baby-Sitters Club. This will give fans the opportunity to see the stories of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), Dawn Schafer (Kydra Sanchez, taking over the role from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Karen Brewer (Sophia Reid-Gantzert). An adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s beloved book series of the same name, The Baby-Sitters Club follows a group of middle schoolers who decide to begin a babysitting business in their town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

The Baby-Sitters Club was developed for TV by showrunner Rachel Shukert, who also executive produces alongside Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Frank Smith, and Naia Cucukov. Cast members of the series also include Alicia Silverstone, Marc Evan Jackson, and Mark Feuerstein.

You can read the official synopsis for The Baby-Sitters Club below.

“Netflix’s new series The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the best-selling, beloved book series that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein.”

“Ann M. Martin, the series author and show producer, conceived the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director.”

Both seasons of The Baby-Sitters Club is now available to stream on Netflix.