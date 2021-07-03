Netflix Cancels Four Comedy Series

✖

Netflix has once again dropped the hammer on several TV shows and cancelled them all quite unceremoniously. According to a report from TheWrap, four comedy shows have been given the axe including the Gabriel Iglesias series Mr. Iglesias, the Kevin James-starring The Crew, Katharine McPhee's Country Comfort, and the Righter Doyle created Bonding. A spokesperson for the streaming platform confirmed that all four shows "will not be returning" to the streamer but did note that they "remains in business with Gabriel Iglesias, Kevin James and Rightor Doyle." The cancellation of some of these shows is perhaps marginally surprising since The Crew and Country Comfort only premiered this year, with the later arriving in March of 2021.

According to Deadline, Netflix has already signed a development deal with The King of Queens star Kevin James "to develop a single-camera comedy series" which has him attached as producer and star. Boyle, creator of the two-season Bonding, "has closed a development deal" with him for new shows; and Gabriel Iglesias is scheduled to shoot a third stand-up comedy special for the streamer later this summer. Further details about why these shows were cancelled by Netflix are unclear since they don't share viewing metrics.

Series descriptions, cast members, and when these four shows first premiered can be found below.

Mr. Iglesias - In the multi-cam series Mr. Iglesias, Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal (Oscar Nuñez), but also to help them unlock their full potential. Sherri Shepherd co-stars. Season two part 2 premiered on December 8, 2020.

The Crew stars Kevin James as a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team. Freddie Stroma, Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams and Dan Ahdoot also star, Paris Berelc and Bruce McGill guest star. Season one premiered February 15, 2021.

Country Comfort - When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (Katharine McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom. Season one premiered March 19, 2021.

Bonding - Ten months since they evaded the police together, Tiff (Zoe Levin) and Pete (Brendan Scannell) have been kicked out of every dungeon in New York City for their uninformed practices. In need of money before the start of the new year, Tiff begs her long lost mentor, Mistress Mira (Nana Mensah), to take them in. Mira agrees on one condition: Tiff and Pete go back to domme school. Season two premiered January 27, 2021.