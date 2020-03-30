Netflix Cancels V-Wars and October Faction After One Season Each

Netflix is bringing the cancellation ax down on two more original series this week. V-Wars and October Faction, both produced by IDW, have been cancelled by the streaming service after just one season. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the cancellations on Monday afternoon, a couple of months after the two shows premiered. The first season of vampire drama V-Wars arrived on December 5th, while October Faction was released on January 23rd.

The news of these two shows being cancelled comes just a few hours after Netflix came to a much different kind of decision about another IDW-produced series. Locke & Key released its first season on Netflix back in February, nearly a decade after the first version of the project was sent into development. On Monday morning, Netflix announced that Locke & Key would be returning for a second season.

While there have been success stories like Locke & Key as of late, Netflix has been cancelling quite a few of its young shows. V-Wars and October Faction are just two of the recent projects given the boot after a single season, joining the likes of AJ and the Queen, Spinning Out, Messiah, Soundtrack, and Daybreak.

There was a lot of hype surrounding V-Wars when it first entered development. The series, based on the written franchise from Author Jonathan Maberry, starred fan-favorite actor Ian Somerhalder, of Vampire Diaries fame. V-Wars was initially ordered straight to series by Netflix before ultimately being cancelled a couple of months after its debut. The series also starred Adrian Holmes, Jacky Lai, Kyle Breitkopf, Kimberly-Sue Murray, and Peter Outerbridge.

October Faction was based on the IDW comic from writer Steve Niles. The series followed the story of a retired monster hunter and his family, and starred Tamara Taylor, J.C. MacKenzie, Aurora Burghart, Gabriel Darku, Maxim Roy, and Stephen McHattie.

